Abu Dhabi and Paris institutes come together to support global Arabic language growth

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and the Institut du Monde Arabe, or Arab World Institute, in Paris, signed an agreement on Monday at Louvre Abu Dhabi to increase co-operation and promote Arabic culture internationally.

More cultural events, publications and collaborations will follow.

As part of the deal, the Arabic Language Centre and Institut du Monde Arabe will team up on a range of initiatives, including strengthening the International Certificate of Proficiency in Arabic.

Launched by the Institut du Monde Arabe in 2018, and granted to individuals and organisations who pass a rigorous language exam, the internationally recognised certificate assesses proficiency in modern standard Arabic.

As part of the partnership, the language centre will work with the Alliance Francaise, which administers the tests in Abu Dhabi and Dubai centres, to endorse the certification and make a record of annual applicants – including proficiency levels – and share relevant learnings.

“Our two institutions will bolster the widespread utilisation and promotion of the Arabic language – in France, the United Arab Emirates and the world – as a universal language of knowledge, communication, culture and creativity,” said Institut du Monde Arabe president Jack Lang in Abu Dhabi.

The two entities will also organise events to mark international occasions related to the Arabic language, such as the annual World Arabic Language Day on Saturday, December 18.

They will collaborate on publications, including a series of reports examining how the Arabic language is used in France and Europe.

Arabic Language Centre chairman Ali bin Tamim said the agreement will result in concrete steps towards elevating the status of the Arabic language internationally.

“Our strategic objectives at the Arabic Language Centre are aligned with the UAE leadership’s directives to rally efforts and work collaboratively towards further developing the Arabic language, promoting it across all sectors, and positioning Arabic as a primary medium for cultural communication with others around the world,” he said.

“The Institut du Monde Arabe is the ideal partner to support our efforts to promote the Arabic language around the world and propel it to the forefront of the cultural, creative and academic sectors.

“We are confident this agreement will result in numerous landmark projects and initiatives to encourage the use of the Arabic language, particularly in France and Europe, while also granting us access to global expertise in the field.”