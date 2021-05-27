We Remember: Holocaust memorial exhibition opens at a museum in Dubai

We Remember, a memorial exhibition dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust, has opened in Dubai.

On view at the privately owned Crossroads of Civilisations Museum, the show, organisers say, is the first exhibition centred on the Holocaust to be staged in the Gulf.

It opened on Wednesday, with Eitan Na’eh, Israel’s Ambassador to the UAE, and Peter Fischer, Germany’s Ambassador to the UAE, in attendance. There is no closing date confirmed, as organisers hope it will become a permanent exhibition.

“It is very important to us that we focus on educating people about the tragedies of the Holocaust because education is the antidote to ignorance,” the museum's founder, Ahmed Obeid AlMansoori, said.

The exhibition includes historical sections that showcase rare items such as the facsimile of a Mahzor, a Jewish prayer book, from the city of Worms, Germany. Its significance is linked to the spiritual leaders of the Jewish community in Worms, including Rabbi Shlomo Yitzchaki, a medieval French rabbi who helped write comprehensive commentary on the Talmud and the Hebrew Bible.

The original prayer book was saved from the Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, a pogrom against Jews, who were executed by Nazi forces in Germany in November 1938.

Another highlight of the exhibition is a tribute to Muslims who helped save Jewish lives during the Holocaust, including stories of Albanian Jews rescued by Albanian Muslims. Another account details the actions of Mohammed Helmy, an Egyptian doctor living in Berlin during the war. He not only provided a safe haven to Jews in a cabin he owned, but he also tended to their medical needs.

Then there is the story of Selahattin Ulkumen, a Turkish diplomat who was posted in the Greek island of Rhodes during the Second World War. In 1944, the Gestapo attempted to round up the Jewish population of the island to its headquarters in order to transport them to Auschwitz. Ulkumen confronted the German commanding officer, asking for the release of the Jews, particularly those of Turkish citizenship, because Turkey at the time was considered neutral during the war. Though the diplomat was able to secure the safety of the Turkish Jews, the Nazis still captured those who were of different citizenship and sent more than 1,600 of them to concentration camps.

The We Remember exhibition also includes tributes to victims of the Holocaust centred on a life-size image of a young boy in the Warsaw ghetto in Poland. It shows the child wearing a terrified expression as his hands are up in the air.

A cardboard cut-out of a Jewish boy is presented at the The We Remember exhibition in Dubai. AP

In addition, there are displays on Anne Frank and Petr Ginz. The former's diary has become one of the most famous testimonies on the Holocaust, while the latter was a Czech boy who created a haunting drawing of the Earth as seen from the Moon.

There are also survivor testimonies that offer a personal look at the impact of the genocide and stories that centre on Jewish communities that were lost during the Holocaust.

Founded in 2012, the Crossroads of Civilisations Museum focuses on the UAE's values of openness and multiculturalism, and its collection honours civilisations across the region.

We Remember is now on view at the Dubai Crossroads of Civilisations Museums. More information is at themuseum.ae

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

match info Union Berlin 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 40' pen, Pavard 80') Man of the Match: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

Company Profile Founder: Omar Onsi Launched: 2018 Employees: 35 Financing stage: Seed round ($12 million) Investors: B&Y, Phoenician Funds, M1 Group, Shorooq Partners

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

MATCH INFO Barcelona 4 (Messi 23' pen, 45+1', 48', Busquets 85') Celta Vigo 1 (Olaza 42')

Jumanji: The Next Level Director: Jake Kasdan Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas Two out of five stars

