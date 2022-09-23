Klee, Gaudi and Kandinsky celebrated in new Infinity Des Lumieres exhibition in Dubai

“One eye sees, the other feels,” wrote Paul Klee in his notebooks, which remain an insightful source on understanding modern art, and the impact of which is often compared to the one Leonardo da Vinci’s A Treatise on Painting had on the Renaissance.

The quote finds a visual manifestation in Klee’s Actor. The 1923 painting by the German artist features a sepia-hued figure emerging from a pitch-black darkness with a toothy grin. The pupil of one eye is brown. The other is spectral. It is as if the Klee’s actor is looking back at the viewer while simultaneously turning an eye inward.

Paul Klee's 'Actor' projected at Infinity Des Lumiere. Razmig Bedirian / The National

The figure is projected on the walls of Infinity Des Lumieres in one segment of its new exhibition Raise Vibration, which opens on Friday. It looms over visitors before multiplying — an assembly of actors is formed around the space. Enlarged, their grin takes on a sinister sharpness. One eye is piercing, the other bottomless.

The music complements this intensity with symphonic flourish and makes the space — the hallways, mirrors and stairs all projected in motion with Klee’s paintings — all the more immersive.

The exhibition, The Music Painter, takes cues from the Swiss-born artist's entire oeuvre and includes figures and linework from paintings such as Old Man’s Head, And After?, Overland and Timpanist.

The Music Painter is the second segment in Raise Vibration. The exhibition opens with the segment, The Odyssey of Abstraction, dedicated to the works of Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky, who is considered to be one of the pioneers of abstractions in western art.

Splotches of colour fill the space before Kandisky’s idiosyncratic lines grow on the walls in clean geometric cracks. His triangles and checkboxes line the space with colour, so does his inquisitive semi-circle figure in Upward. Kandisky’s early landscape paintings are given their due, as indigo mountains sprout behind forested gold green fields in Landscape with Green House. The Odyssey of Abstraction closes with a sea of the arced and mitochondrial figures swimming up and around the space to the soundtrack of David Bowie’s Space Oddity.

The music to the 45-minute Raise Vibration exhibition is featured with several well-known songs from across genres. Antonie Robertson / The National

The exhibition’s closing 15-minute segment is dedicated to Antoni Gaudi, the Catalan architect from Spain famous for the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell. The colourfully cobbled spirals lengthen and aspects of his sculpture Salamandra form.

Soon, however, we are in the canyons of his cathedral, looking at sunlight streaming from the stained glasses above in oblique blue and green sheets. The music gradually transitions from Michel Polnareff’s lively Flamenco Blaze to an operatic hymn by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir. The tapered and crowned steeples of his cathedral envelope the circular space.

The music to the 45-minute Raise Vibration exhibition is featured with several well-known songs from across genres. The music curation includes George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, an instrumental rendition of The Doors’s Riders of the Storm, and Enrique Granados’s Danses Espagnoles: Orientales.

With 130 projectors and 58 speakers, the 2,700 square-metre-venue within The Dubai Mall offers a different way to experience famous artworks and architectural spaces through its 85,000 frames.

For adults, tickets purchased online start from Dh110, or Dh150 from the ticket office on-site. For children aged between 3 to 17, tickets start from Dh70, and those below the age of 3 years old can enter for free, upon proof of age.

More information is available at www.infinitylumieres.com.