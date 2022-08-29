Burning Man returns for first in-person festival in two years

After a two-year hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Burning Man has returned in all its costumed, communal glory.

The annual week-long festival, held in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, began on Sunday with the theme Waking Dreams.

About 80,000 campers have made their way to the temporary Black Rock City for the festival, which celebrates self-reliance and expression.

Participants design and build all the attractions at the short-lived metropolis, as well as organise all activities and events.

"It’s time for people to do what we do every year at Burning Man. Don’t be a spectator. Get out there. Connect like crazy with people you don’t even know. Tell them that they must participate, and, above all else, please, welcome them home.” -Larry Harvey#Immediacy pic.twitter.com/ZfcNyacLoK — Burning Man Project (@burningman) August 26, 2022

The festival features myriad artworks, from sculptures and buildings to performances. It is named after the large effigy, or The Man, which is set ablaze on the penultimate night of the festival, which wraps up on September 5 this year.

Burning Man first began in 1986 in San Francisco and was moved to Black Rock Desert in 1991. The 36-year-old tradition was interrupted in 2020 and last year, with virtual events and burning sessions held in its place.

With the event now reprising a sense of normality, participants, who have paid $575 a ticket, can expect to enjoy parties with music from disco and 1980s pop to Latin and jazz. Meditation and hypnotherapy sessions will also be held, while a hammock forest will give participants the opportunity to unwind.

Events will also include a projectile hurling contest, a foam weapon standoff, as well as a bikini armour crafting workshop. Educational sessions include talks on the overlap between artificial intelligence and astronomy. Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, meanwhile, will hold an experiment to map the gift-giving economy of Burning Man, according to US news website Axios.

The festival is organised by the Burning Man Project, which holds smaller iterations in the US and across the world. It also spearheads community initiatives including Burners Without Borders, Black Rock Solar and Global Art Grants, all of which are founded to promote the Burning Man principles of self-expression and anti-consumerism.