72 powerful images on display at Perpignan's festival of photojournalism

The 34th International Festival of Photojournalism, called Visa Pour L'image, is in full swing in Perpignan, France, celebrating the very best images from the news cycle.

Over 15 days, until September 11, festival-goers can discover news subjects and documentaries from around the world, as well as take in 25 exhibitions, screenings and several events at various venues across the southern French city.

Prizes will be handed out, there will be book signings and plenty of meetings with exhibiting photographers.

Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the images that are on display

Read more 60 striking images from Bangladesh to UK in Sony World Photography Awards 2022

This includes the presentation of work by Syrian AFP photographer Sameer Al-Doumy, winner of the 2022 Humanitarian Visa d’or Award — International Committee of the Red Cross. Al-Doumy presents images that depict the migration crisis as experienced in the north of France.

Sabiha Cimen, a Turkish photographer with Magnum Agency and recipient of the 2020 Canon Female Photojournalist Grant, who lives between New York and Istanbul, presents Hafiz. This long-term project began in 2017 and shows Muslims who memorise the entire Quran to earn the title of Hafiz, to go before their name.

The project shows "not only the journey of the students on their way to becoming hafizes, but also shows that they can, as young hafizes, entertain dreams and have the same spirit of adventure as other young women of their age", Cimen says in the description.

Striking images of West Bengal weather make the shortlist for prestigious British award — in pictures