Winners of The Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award 2022 announced

A trio of NYU Abu Dhabi students have been awarded this year’s Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award for their innovative work.

Submitted by Emirati artist Roudhah Al Mazrouei, Gerald Jason Cruz from the Philippines and Jennifer Tsai from Taiwan, the winning installation, Urban Fabric, is a series of four sculptures resembling pieces of thread. "They are intertwined and interlaced into the ground, turning the physical environment around the artwork into a canvas that the thread is woven into, linking each piece together," reads a description of the work.

The artwork will be unveiled in November, when it will be available for viewing throughout the month on the NYUAD’s campus.

The three students are studying a diverse range of subjects, from civil engineering to arts and art history. They formed a group to combine their expertise in their fields.

Al Mazrouei, Cruz and Tsai were the recipients of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Art Pavilion Prize where their proposal, Impermanence, was built and exhibited during the Abu Dhabi Art Fair in November.

“The Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award is an integral part of Admaf's commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation among the nation’s youth,” says Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation.

"The award is a platform for the UAE’s young artists to exhibit their work and provides guidance and support to help them realise their dreams and ambitions.

The work, she says, "represents connection, diversity and the inclusive nature of our beloved city and we are delighted to partner with NYU Abu Dhabi once more to help bring their unique project to life”.

Established in 2012, The Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award is aimed at young artists in the UAE who wish to create public artworks. The couple behind the award were known for their environmental art and ambitious projects involving famous landmarks around the world.

Presented by NYUAD and Admaf, the award provides the winning artists with $10,000 to produce their work, along with a gift of $5,000 from Christo's estate to fund future projects.