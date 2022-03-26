$31.8m T-rex fossil and 7 billion-year-old meteorite go on display in Abu Dhabi

A new exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat will give the public the opportunity to experience a glimpse of the artefacts that will be displayed at Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi when it opens in 2025.

Two of the museum’s star attractions, including Stan, the 67 million-year-old T-rex skeleton, and the 7 billion-year-old Murchison Meteorite, will be on show at the arts centre in Abu Dhabi until May 12, 2022.

The museum will also exhibit a specimen of the Murchison Meteorite, a shower of stones that crash-landed in Australia in 1969 and has since revealed new information about the early solar system. Photo: DCT – Abu Dhabi

Stan is a mostly complete 11.7 metre-long Tyrannosaurus rex, which is one of the best-preserved and most studied fossils of the predator from the Late Cretaceous geological period. Known by scientists around the world, the fossil has benefited from years of studies and has helped advance knowledge of the species globally.

The Murchison Meteorite famously crash-landed in Australia more than 40 years ago and has since revealed to scientists new information about the early solar system. The meteorite contains a huge range of organic "stardust", as well as pre-solar grains which formed over seven billion years ago — long before our current solar system existed.

The exhibition will introduce visitors to the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which is due for completion in 2025.

Once open, the museum will take visitors on a 13.8 billion-year journey through time and space, and include perspective into a sustainable future for planet Earth.