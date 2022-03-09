Jasper Doest on how wildlife photography is 'a voice to those who can’t speak'

For wildlife photographer Jasper Doest, the job doesn’t just stop after the images are taken.

The Dutch documentarian, who specialises in conservation issues, says he strives to “bridge the gap between the natural world and ourselves” through his work, some of which was exhibited last month at the Xposure International Photography Festival in Sharjah.

His photographs of Japanese macaques portray the primates in their blistering cold habitat. With flakes of snow peppered on their evocative humanlike expressions, the images are a reminder that “we’re not as different as we often think", writes Doest on his Instagram.

Other works in the past also show nature's troubling relationship with animals. His Spreeuw Central series show starlings fearlessly trotting between passengers and pecking at croissant crumbs in a Rotterdam train station.

Meanwhile, Meet Bob tells the story of a Caribbean flamingo who was severely concussed after flying into a hotel window and, after being rehabilitated by a local vet, became an ambassador for the wildlife rehabilitation centre and charity Fundashon Dier En Onderwijs Cariben, educating people about the importance of protecting the island’s wildlife.

“I’ve noticed there is a growing divide between ourselves and the natural world,” he says. “My work is to make people care about all life that surrounds us. I try to do that in an engaging way where I try not to judge, but much rather ask questions about our connection with other species.”

He says that photography is essential in putting a spotlight on the human relationship with animals and informing people about encroaching environmental issues.

“Our future is on the line. This is our one and only home,” he says. “We need to educate people about the valuable conservation work that has been going on and we need to convince the public to choose local decision makers wisely. Our planet needs sustainability. Photographers can give a voice to those who can’t speak for themselves. Photographers can initiate change. That is the power of photography.”

He says that in his field of work, it often means being a "professional problem solver". While working on Gone to Waste, his 2016 photo series that shows white storks — once entirely a migratory species in Europe — residing near landfills in Iberia, he came upon several bureaucratic hurdles, which he says required a good deal of patience and perseverance to manoeuvre.

“I worked on getting a permit for two years to photograph on a garbage dump,” he says. “When I finally got it, I was in Sweden and had to drive all the way to Spain to reach the location for the photoshoot. When I arrived after a 30-hour drive, they told me I couldn’t enter because it was privately-owned land and my governmental permit wouldn’t give me any access.”

Doest eventually managed to get access to photographing the storks. “There’s always a struggle,” he says. “We’re professional problem solvers. But in the end, it’s these experiences that make it ever so exciting when things work out.”

However, Doest doesn’t take photographs to raise awareness as he believe that awareness isn’t going to do much to better the planet’s health or people's treatment of animals.

“The term ‘raising awareness’ is highly overrated,” Doest says. “When I grew up as a child, I remember I learnt about deforestation in the Amazon. It was something everyone was talking about. Everyone was aware and wanted it to stop. Now I’m in my 40s and still we’re clearcutting the Amazon with a rate of three football fields per minute. Yet, we’re aware.”

Read more How the ibis became a symbol of human dominance and tragedy in Syria and the world

Rather he believes there's another way to push beyond awareness and that is through photography. Images can spur action, connecting with audiences as well as with non-profits and businesses.

“We slowly see that we’re making steps in the right direction,” he says. “That’s a hopeful development. Let’s hope we can increase the capacity and make people care and act. That will be key in the coming years.”

While Doest’s ventures make him witness some heinous cases of humankind’s treatment of animals, he says that there is always hope.

“As long as the sun comes up every day, there’s a chance to change things around. I’ve learned that losing faith doesn’t change anything, it only freezes us and doesn’t push things forward. So even in the darkest of times, I look at the light.”