Xposure Photography Festival to return with extended week-long event

For its sixth event, the Xposure International Photography Festival will extend its duration to one week from its typical four-day structure, with its annual programme of exhibitions, talks, workshops and equipment sales taking place from February 9 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Tariq Saeed Allay, the director general of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, which organises the festival, said: “Xposure has emerged as one of the most significant events on Sharjah’s annual cultural calendar”, adding that the event “facilitates greater understanding and appreciation of the diversity of human experience and cultures, and generates awareness of the trauma and impacts of conflict while also drawing attention to pertinent issues affecting the planet.”

Exhibiting an array of photographic styles and subjects, the festival has placed emphasis on images that highlight the importance of the natural environment, as well as photographic practices that touch on contemporary issues.

One of the works featured in previous Xposure Festivals. Titled 'Kamara and Kilifi', the image shows Kamara nuzzled by black rhino Kilifi at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya. Photo: Ami Vitale

Last year, the festival featured the works of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Muhammed Muheisen, which showed a young refugee girl named Zahra Mahmoud in the years 2016 and 2020. Also exhibited were Brian Hodges's photographic series on students in Uganda to help raise awareness for the African Women Rising organisation.

This year, the festival will feature more than 55 renowned photographers from around the world as part of its programme. Among those on the list are Magnum member and renowned photographer Steve McCurry, underwater photographer and contributor to National Geographic David Doubilet, conceptual photographer Debi Cornwall, and environmental photojournalist Aaron Gekoski, among others.

The full list of participating photographers is on Xposure’s website.

Xposure will also go ahead with the opening of Gallery X, a new venue in Al Majaz Amphitheatre that will display the works of the festival’s participating photographers throughout the year. The inauguration for the gallery took place in February, but the organisation has not yet staged its first exhibition. It is expected to go ahead with its year-round programme of shows in 2022.

More details on the event's schedule of talks and workshops will announced in early next year.

The Xposure International Photography Festival will take place from Wednesday to Tuesday, February 9 to 15. More information is at xposure.ae