Dubai's Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion longlisted for the Dezeen architecture prize

Dubai’s Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion has been longlisted in two categories in the 2021 Dezeen Awards.

One of the top attractions at the Dubai Expo 2020, the pavilion made the longlist for the coveted architecture prize in both the Sustainable Building and Landscape Project categories.

Designed by Grimshaw Architects, the structure features a 130 metre-wide oval building at its centre, with circular sprout-like solar panels called Energy Trees huddled around it.

The site is fitted with 4,912 solar panels and 18 Energy Trees, generating 4GWh of electricity per year, or as the Expo 2020 site says, “enough to charge more than 900,000 mobile phones.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 A general view of Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion. ( Courtesy Expo 2020 Dubai)

The site also utilises innovative irrigation methods, including a greywater recycling system, aiming to reduce water use in the landscape by 75 per cent.

Both the structure’s design and function were inspired by natural processes, which was a deciding factor in nominating the site for the Sustainable Building award.

“The relationship of building to the site and its physical and cultural contexts is critical,” the Dezeen Award page explains. “The facility demonstrates a new way of living sustainably in a challenging desert environment.”

The building, which will function as a science centre after Expo 2020 ends, is also in the running for the Landscape Project prize.

Designed by landscape architects Desert Ink, the site features native and adapted plants with hard landscape materials that are either locally sourced or contain recycled content. An intelligent irrigation system has been installed to supply water only when needed.

British studio Hopkins Architects designed a cluster of buildings to house the Khor Kalba Turtle Wildlife Sanctuary, on the eastern coast of the Sharjah emirate in UAE, that will become a base for monitoring and research.



Photo: Mark Goodwin#MOYAloves pic.twitter.com/vq9YopmTPV — Moya Design Partners (@WeAreMoyaDesign) May 9, 2021

A handful of other projects from the region have also been longlisted in the 12 categories of the 2021 Dezeen Awards. These include the Khor Kalba Turtle and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sharjah, which is nominated in the Cultural Building category.

Designed by Hopkins Architects, the site features a cluster of round buildings and is located in one of the most diverse nature reserves in the Gulf. It functions as a sanctuary for rehabilitating turtles and endangered birds.

Seven interconnected pods on the site make up a visitor centre, which presents a panoramic view of the mangrove forest and distant mountains. The site also features a trail to encourage visitors to explore the reserve’s mangroves and mud flats, which are home to turtles, stingrays, gazelles and the rare Arabian collared kingfisher.

A multi-unit residential building in Kuwait is in the running for the Housing Project prize. Named Project Jade, the building takes the traditional courtyard house concept with mashrabiyas and applies them to an apartment building. Featuring living units designed around green courtyards, the building aims to achieve an optimised balance between privacy and openness.

Seven projects from Iran have been also made the Dezeer Awards longlist in various categories. These include the Igol House, a holiday destination in the Igol village for hikers. Inspired by the aesthetics of Persian Gardens, the house features terraces that that appear as layered gardens, and is nominated for the Rural House prize.

Read more Six UAE projects shortlisted for World Architecture Festival 2021

The Alibaba Travel Agency headquarters, consisting of 10 industrial sheds, has been longlisted for the Business Building category. Tehran’s Silk Tree Park, designed with spatial guidelines for deaf and hard of hearing individuals, is longlisted for the Landscape Project category. Other longlisted projects from Iran include the Sabzevar Arc House, the Aptus Showroom, the Sharif Office Building, and the Presence of Hormuz 2.

We’ll have to wait until September to find out which regional projects made the shortlist for the Dezeen Awards. The longlisted projects will be assessed by a jury of leading professionals including Ole Scheeren, Lina Ghotmeh and Hanif Kara.

The 12 winners will then be announced in November. Winning projects will go on to compete for the prize for overall architecture project of the year.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (all kick-offs UAE time) Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin (10.30pm) Saturday Freiburg v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Paderborn v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund (5.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen (5.30pm) Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm) Sunday Schalke v Augsburg (3.30pm) Mainz v RB Leipzig (5.30pm) Cologne v Fortuna Dusseldorf (8pm)

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

The flights: South African Airways flies from Dubai International Airport with a stop in Johannesburg, with prices starting from around Dh4,000 return. Emirates can get you there with a stop in Lusaka from around Dh4,600 return.

The details: Visas are available for 247 Zambian kwacha or US$20 (Dh73) per person on arrival at Livingstone Airport. Single entry into Victoria Falls for international visitors costs 371 kwacha or $30 (Dh110). Microlight flights are available through Batoka Sky, with 15-minute flights costing 2,265 kwacha (Dh680).

Accommodation: The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel by Anantara is an ideal place to stay, within walking distance of the falls and right on the Zambezi River. Rooms here start from 6,635 kwacha (Dh2,398) per night, including breakfast, taxes and Wi-Fi. Water arrivals cost from 587 kwacha (Dh212) per person.

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

