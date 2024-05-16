Government offers 'unwavering support' for UAE creatives with Dh100,000 grants

The Ministry of Culture has launched the second iteration of the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity.

It is aimed at helping Emirati creatives in their projects and is accepting online applications until June 1. It is open to projects revolving around books and literature, music, film and TV, performing arts and theatre, visual arts and design, video games as well as those exploring cultural heritage.

The grants are segmented into four categories across seven fields. The Creation and Production Grant offers up to Dh100,000 to help finance the production of new works.

The Promotion and Local Participations Grant offer up to Dh80,000 to bolster promotion, distribution and publication efforts. The Capacity Development Grant offers up to Dh50,000 to selected applicants looking to hone their skills through residencies, specialised training or short courses. Finally, the International Travel and Mobility Grant will help with participation in international events and opportunities as well as funding costs related to travel and accommodation. It will offer grants of up to Dh50,000.

“The launch of the second cycle of the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity illustrates the unwavering support of the Ministry of Culture for the UAE’s cultural and creative industries and promoting the UAE’s national identity and heritage,” Salem Khaled Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said.

The programme was launched last year and supported 26 Emiratis.

Designer Azza Al Qubaisi was selected as part of the International Travel and Mobility Grant and was supported in her participation in Art D'Egypt. Musician Ahmed Al Hashemi also benefited from the same grant, participating as a pianist in performances in Egypt and Latvia. Director Hanan Ghaith, meanwhile, received a grant from the Creation and Production, supporting an animation project that was developed for the Year of Sustainability and the UAE hosting Cop28.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, standing centre, with the committee and recipients of the first grant programme. Photo: Ministry of Culture

Other recipients included creatives in film and TV, theatre and performing arts, visual artistry and design, video games and publishing.

Several of the chosen projects revolved around UAE culture and heritage, delving into its history and exploring the facets of national identity. Other topics included the Arabic language, sustainability, climate change, early childhood development and experiences of people of determination.

“Building on the success of last year’s cycle, we would like to expand the programme’s reach and urge more creatives to come forward and submit their applications to benefit from this opportunity,” Al Qassimi said. “By enabling talent through providing funding, we aim to enhance cultural production in the country and maximise exposure and presence for Emirati creatives locally, regionally and internationally while also enhancing the UAE’s position on the global cultural and creative map.”