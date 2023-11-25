Drone show lights up the sky at Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi skyline has been illuminated as part of the Manar Abu Dhabi, a citywide outdoor light art exhibition.

A highlight of the event is the drone and light show, taking place nightly and viewable from Louvre Abu Dhabi. The 24-minute public art show depicts Saadiyat Island's architectural attractions, including the Louvre and a rendering of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, due to open in 2025.

French company Groupe F is behind the show, which began this week. The production company is known for its creative designs, pyrotechnic shows and open-air theatrical work.

An illuminated image of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi at the drone show viewed from Louvre on Saadiyat Island. Victor Besa / The National

“Abu Dhabi is magical outside, especially this time of the year,” Reem Fadda, who co-curated of Manar Abu Dhabi with Alia Zaal Lootah, told The National before the exhibition, which she billed as a “cohesive combination of art and nature and light art”.

As well as Saadiyat Island, Manar Abu Dhabi's installations have been set up in several locations around the capital, including Lulu Island, Corniche Road, Samaliyah Island, Fahid Island, Jubail mangroves and the Eastern mangroves.

Installations have been placed in naturally beautiful coastal settings, adding visual storytelling to the capital's waterside landscapes.

The free-to-view exhibition features work by more than 20 artists, originating from 14 counties.

Manar Abu Dhabi will be running until January 30