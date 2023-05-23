Art Dubai announces curators for 2024 event at Madinat Jumeirah

Art Dubai has announced the curators for its 2024 event.

Dr Christianna Bonin, an assistant professor of art history at American University of Sharjah, will curate Art Dubai Modern; Auronda Scalera and Alfredo Cramerotti, co-directors of curatorial platform Mulitpolicty-XXnft, will curate the third Art Dubai Digital; and Emiliano Valdes, chief curator of Museum of Modern Art in Medellin, will curate the fifth Bawwaba, which showcases solo exhibitions of artworks curated within the past year, or specifically for the fair.

Art Dubai 2024 will take place from March 1 to 3 at Madinat Jumeirah with preview shows on February 28 and 29.

Last year’s event, held over five days, featured more than 130 exhibitors from about 40 countries, which organisers said was the “strongest-ever participation of regional and international institutional representatives”.

Read More Art Dubai's multimillion boost cements the city as a hub for artists and creatives

Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: “Art Dubai has matured and developed into a unique moment in the international art calendar, convening Dubai's brightest and best cultural and artistic minds each year. The figures announced in the economic impact report further underline the importance of world-class cultural programming in attracting people worldwide to this unique city.”

Held every March in Dubai, the event is a platform to view and buy art – showcasing contemporary, modern and digital gallery sections, annual artist commissions and year-round collector and education programmes.

The exhibition initially started with a focus on showcasing art from the Middle East, but has evolved to include the wider Global South. It attracts top collecting and institutional audiences from across the UAE, the region and beyond.