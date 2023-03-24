The 10 tallest hotels in the world, from Gevora to Burj Al Arab

By this time next year, the title of the world's tallest hotel would have passed on to Ciel in Dubai Marina, construction for which is set to be completed in early 2024.

The Dh2 billion Ciel hotel will stand 365 metres tall and surpass the 356-metre-tall Gevora Hotel, currently the world's tallest, also in Dubai.

Gevora Hotel earned the title in 2018 when it took the record from another Dubai landmark, the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, which is 355 metres tall.

The 356-metre-high Gevora is the world's tallest hotel. Photo: Gevora Hotels

Of the 10 tallest hotels in the world, seven are in Dubai, including the Rose Rayhaan by Rotana (333 metres), Burj Al Arab (321 metres), Jumeirah Emirates Towers (309 metres), Address Beach Resort (301 metres) and The Tower Plaza (294 metres).

Before Ciel joins the list of record-making hotel skyscrapers, here are the 10 tallest hotels in the world:

1. Gevora Hotel, Dubai: 356.3 metres

Opened in 2018, Gevora Hotel is a 75-storey tower capped by a golden spear. With 528 rooms, it is situated along Sheikh Zayed Road, next to the 333-metre Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, a previous holder of the record.

The gold-coloured Gevora is a dry hotel, and is aimed at families and travellers seeking to avoid Dubai's energetic nightlife while providing them with a more economical option. Average rooms cost between Dh650 and Dh700 per night.

2. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai: 355 metres

In Business Bay, the twin-towered JW Marriott Marquis opened in 2013 and held the record of the tallest hotel for five years before being overtaken by Gevora Hotel.

With more than 1,608 rooms, the business hotel is one of the largest by number of rooms in the UAE. It's also home to a number of award-winning restaurants including steakhouse Prime68, Indian restaurant Rang Mahal and Tong Thai. Room rates start at Dh505 per night.

3. Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, Dubai: 333 metres

This four-star property made headlines when it took the tallest hotel title from Burj Al Arab in 2009. Unlike the famous sail-shaped hotel, the Rose Rahyaan hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road is largely focused on business travellers and GCC leisure guests, with an alcohol-free policy.

With nearly 500 rooms spread across 72 floors as well as three dining outlets and a wellness club, the tower is a looming example of postmodernism, with a distinctive tapered roof and spire that allows it to jut out of the skyline. Rooms here start at Dh312 per night.

4. Burj Al Arab, Dubai: 321 metres

More than 20 years since its construction, Burj Al Arab is a testament to Dubai's heritage and its vision for the future. Wam

One of Dubai's most famous landmarks, this sail-shaped luxury property is still the tallest all-suite hotel in the world.

Often referred to as a "seven-star" hotel, which doesn't exist, the five-star property opened its doors in time for the new millennium — and made headlines with its gilded 24-carat gold interiors and celebrity guests, from Justin Bieber to Roger Federer and Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Burj Al Arab has also clinched many record-breaking titles, such as the most expensive cocktail at Dh27,321 ($7,439) and the largest Swarovski crystal chandelier, with its 21,000 crystals, worth Dh1.3 million. Room rates start at Dh4,700 a night.

5. Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai: 309 metres

Construction of Jumeirah Emirates Towers started in 1996. Designed by architect Hazel Wong, who still counts it as her favourite project, the hotel is one of two towers, the second being a 350-metre office tower, with the two towers connected by a central podium called The Boulevard. The hotel officially opened its doors ahead of schedule on April 15, 2000.

With 52 floors, the distinctive design consists of two equilateral triangles, connecting traditional Islamic themes with contemporary architecture.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers is home to 400 rooms and suites, including a two-level Royal Suite. It is also one of the first hotels in the UAE to launch a dedicated ladies floor, on the 40th level.

Rooms start at Dh549 per night.

6. Baiyoke Tower II, Bangkok: 309 metres

Baiyoke Tower II tower in Bangkok features a 360-degree revolving roof deck on the 84th floor. Photo: Baiyoke Group

One of the tallest towers in Bangkok, construction of the Baiyoke Tower II was completed in 1997. The 88-storey hotel features 673 guest rooms and is in the city's bustling Pratunam shopping district. It is also famous for its rooftop bar on the 83rd floor as well as its 360-degree revolving roof deck, on the 84th floor.

There's also an observation deck on the 77th floor, offering visitors expansive views of Bangkok city.

Room rates start at Dh196 per night.

7. Wuxi Maoye City, Wuxi: 304 metres

The first supertall tower in Wuxi, a city in Jiangsu province on the east coast of China, this hotel opened in 2014, spanning 68 stories. The modern tower is one in a complex of six towers, meant to be the centrepiece of a new central business district in the city.

8. Address Beach Resort, Dubai: 301 metres

Part of a 77-storey twin-tower property, the five-star hotel, which opened in December 2020, has 217 hotel rooms and suites, 443 serviced apartments and 478 residential apartments.

Part of a 77-storey twin-tower property, the five-star hotel, which opened in December 2020, has 217 hotel rooms and suites, 443 serviced apartments and 478 residential apartments.

Part of its allure is the location on the last plot of land on The Walk, JBR, which means a short walk to the beach — both private and public — and the bright lights and energy of the city right on your doorstep.

With its own private beach, the hotel already has two Guinness World Records to its name — the highest outdoor infinity pool in a building in the world and highest occupiable skybridge floor in the world.

Room rates start at Dh1,194 per night.

9. The Tower Plaza, Dubai: 294 metres

This 65-storey tower offers 415 rooms, all with picturesque views of the Dubai skyline as well as the Jumeirah beach. On Sheikh Zayed Road and a few steps away from Museum of the Future, the five-star property was previously known as the Millennium Plaza Hotel.

Room rates start at Dh344 per night.

10: Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, Manama: 270 metres

The Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay in Manama stands out against the capital's skyline. Photo: Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay

Situated on its own private island, this five-star property stands out amid the Bahraini capital's skyline thanks to its unique architecture, featuring two concrete piers that host 17 floors of guest rooms near the tower's base, and two restaurants and conference floors at the top.

The 48-story structure offers 273 guest rooms and a penthouse-level Skypod restaurant, offering great views of the Arabian Gulf. The hotel also houses a business centre and several high-end restaurants, including Cut by Wolfgang Puck, a branch of the London restaurant which was awarded a Michelin star in 2007.

Rooms start at Dh1,707 per night.