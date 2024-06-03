Eid Al Adha 2024: Six films coming to cinemas in the Middle East

As Eid Al Adha draws near, excitement is building for new film releases during the Islamic holiday.

This year, it is expected to fall on Sunday, June 16. Coinciding with the typical release period for blockbuster films, Eid will be a more humble experience this time round. High-budget films such as Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga and Deadpool & Wolverine will be released before or after the holiday.

Here are the major releases coming to cinemas in the UAE for Eid Al Adha 2024.

Inside Out 2

Fans of the first Inside Out film can expect to see new characters, or emotions, in the sequel. Photo: Disney/Pixar.

Pixar's latest film is a sequel to the beloved Inside Out from 2015. The main character Riley, now a teenager navigating the complexities of high school, faces new emotional challenges as she grapples with adolescence. Anthropomorphised emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust return to Riley's emotional control centre and are joined by new emotions, Anxiety, Ennui and Embarrassment, who assert control in a new phase of Riley's life.

Inside Out 2 will feature the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan among others. With the first film making over $800 million in box office returns, the sequel is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the summer.

Exhuma

South Korean horror film Exhuma weaves a tale of ancestral curses. Photo: EDKO Film

This gripping supernatural horror by director Jang Jae-hyun weaves a tale of ancestral curses. Set in South Korea's eerie landscapes, it follows the journey of renowned shaman Hwa-rim (played by Kim Go-eun) and her apprentice Bong-gil (played by Lee Do-hyun) as they confront a malevolent force unleashed by the excavation of a cursed grave.

The film delivers a raw exploration of guilt, redemption and the consequences of disturbing the past. With its strong cast and a narrative that keeps audiences intrigued, Exhuma is an anticipated release for fans of Korean cinema.

Ahl Al Kahf

The most anticipated film this Eid Al Adha is the fictional historical epic Ahl Al Kahf. Photo: Big Bang Studios

The fictional historical epic is the most anticipated film this Eid Al Adha. Adapted from a book of the same name by author Tawfiq Al-Hakim, it tells the story of three characters who mysteriously wake up after three centuries of sleep.

Ahl Al Kahf stars Khaled Nabawy, Reem Mostafa and Muhammad Farrag and is directed by Amr Arafa, who previously directed Africano in 2001 and Alzheimer's in 2010.

The film presents an experience of alienation and confusion wrapped in a fictional setting but firmly steeped in history and its truths and lessons.

The trailer showcases an exhilarating experience, featuring comedic moments alongside a romantic plotline. It includes scenes of battles and duels filmed on location, emphasising the production's commitment to elevating the film's quality without sparing any expense.

The Strangers: Chapter 1

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first film in a new trilogy that reboots the series. Photo: Lionsgate

In The Strangers from 2008, a couple's secluded getaway becomes a night of terror when masked intruders torment them in their cabin. The couple, played by Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, are subjected to relentless psychological torture by three mysterious strangers.

Ten years later a sequel was produced called The Strangers: Prey at Night. While it didn't receive the same amount of appreciation the first film did, it kept the horror series alive, setting the stage for more entries into the franchise.

Directed by Finnish filmmaker Renny Harling, The Stanger: Chapter 1 is the first film in a planned reboot trilogy. It will follow the exploits of the three masked strangers as they terrorise innocent people looking for a quiet holiday.

Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan portrays Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion. Photo: Pen Studios

The Indian biographical sports drama chronicles the remarkable journey of Murlikant Petkar, India's pioneering Paralympics gold medallist. Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

The film takes viewers on a poignant exploration of Petkar's extraordinary achievements. From his humble beginnings to his historic victory on the global stage, Chandu Champion delves into the challenges he faced and the barriers he shattered.

Location shooting spans the bustling streets of London to the serene landscapes of Wai and Jammu and Kashmir, capturing Petkar's journey with breathtaking visuals and immersive storytelling.

Welad Rizk 3

The third film in the successful Welad Rizk series is set to contain surprises for its fans. Directed by Tarek Alarian and starring Ahmed Ezz and Mohamed Mamdouh, it continues the story of the Rizk brothers and their criminal exploits.

The first film, which was released in 2015, was a box office hit in Egypt and the Arab world. Its success led to a sequel in 2019, further boosting the popularity of the series.

For the third film, it is rumoured that British boxing champion Tyson Fury will be making an appearance. It is not known whether it is a cameo or a larger role, but the inclusion of Fury shows just how big the Egyptian film franchise has become.

All three films in the series were written by Salah El Gehiny who also worked on the 2023 comedy film El Matareed and 2019’s horror film 122.