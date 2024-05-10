All eight Spider-Man films to return to UAE cinemas

Spider-Man fans in the UAE are in for a web-slinging thrill ride.

Vox Cinemas is set to screen all eight films at select venues as part of production house Columbia Pictures's centennial celebrations.

The UAE cinema chain's Spider-Man Saturdays will begin on May 11, treating audiences to a weekly dose of comic book action. The franchise will be shown in release order, starting with 2002's Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire and directed by Sam Raimi.

Over the following weeks, fans can relive the adventure through the subsequent instalments: Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and concluding with the latest blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man films have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, transcending generations with their storytelling and famous characters. From Maguire's portrayal of the titular hero to Tom Holland's charismatic take on the character, each iteration has left an indelible mark on cinema history.

Andrew Garfield played the lead in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Sony Pictures

The superhero created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko made his debut in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1962. Born as Peter Parker, a high school pupil from Queens, New York, Spider-Man revolutionised the superhero genre by introducing a relatable protagonist facing real-life struggles alongside his heroic escapades.

Over the years, Spider-Man has evolved from a humble teenager navigating the pitfalls of adolescence to one of Marvel's most enduring superheroes. The villains in his comic books and films, including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Venom, have become legendary in their own right, providing countless memorable story arcs and moments.

The Spider-Man films have always been major box office successes. The 2002 movie made more than $800 million while the latest film, No Way Home, made more than $1 billion. The two Andrew Garfield-led instalments are considered the weaker films in the series, yet they each made more than $700 million in box office returns.