IIFA Utsavam 2024: 5 South Indian cinema stars unveiled for Abu Dhabi showcase

South India’s biggest cinema stars will descend on Abu Dhabi for a two-day awards and showcase event.

In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the IIFA Utsavam 2024 will take place on September 6-7 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

The event promises a multi-faceted South Indian line-up, featuring renowned stars and exciting performances. The two-day occasion will be feature stars including Rana Daggubati, Vijay Raghavendra and Akul Balaji, who will all bring some of their most popular song and dance routines to the stage for fans and industry luminaries in attendance.

Sharing his excitement, Daggubati said: "My journey with IIFA goes way back, and IIFA Utsavam is indeed a true celebration of South Indian cinema.”

“I'm thrilled to be a part of it and feel immensely privileged to host the IIFA Utsavam Telugu Cinema Awards. Come join us and be a part of this grand celebration at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi."

Daggubati has appeared in some of South India’s biggest film productions, starring in both Baahubali films, directed by S S Rajamouli, who made global headlines last year for directing the historical action epic RRR.

Akul Balaji on the other hand is a star on South Indian television, appearing in more than 800 episodes of the hit series Oohalu Gusagusalade.

The event will also feature electrifying performances by composer, singer and lyricist Devi Sri Prasad, known more popularly as DSP, and actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Sreeleela. Singh spoke of her participation, saying: "It feels fantastic to be a part of the grand celebration of South Indian cinema that IIFA Utsavam is poised to embark on this September on a global scale at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi."

DSP added: "I eagerly anticipate the impressive two-day extravaganza of IIFA Utsavam at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which will showcase the cinematic achievements of South Indian cinema on a global stage, further solidifying its presence and impact in the entertainment industry."

Tickets for the event are now available for purchase, ranging from Bronze tickets costing Dh150 to Royal tickets that are Dh15,000.

Abu Dhabi has become a key cog in the Indian film industry overall, with the recent Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which opened last week, filming some of its key action sequences in the UAE's capital.

“First of all, the people of Abu Dhabi are very friendly, but more importantly, they understand what filmmaking is,” star Akshay Kumar told The National. “Filming in Abu Dhabi, they gave us everything we could possibly need to shoot our pre-climax and climax.”