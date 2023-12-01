Mission Zero: Children's book about climate change launches at Cop28

A children's book about climate change, written by authors based in the UAE, is set to launch on Monday at Cop28.

Mission Zero is aimed at children between eight and 13 years, and will showcase real-world examples of climate change solutions already implemented in the UAE. It follows young heroes Omar and Sara who discover how food, water, energy and nature are all intertwined. Because of their curiosity and concern, they set out to explore the secrets of sustainable living while discovering innovative and creative ways to fight climate change.

Available in Arabic and English, the book is written by Farah Naz and Nahla Nabil, two professionals working in the field of sustainability.

“My purpose is to weave tales that not only ignite curiosity but also sow the seeds of empathy, inspiring the next generation to become stewards of a greener, more compassionate world,” Naz tells The National.

Nabil stresses that the most powerful tool against climate change is educating children.

“As an author and a sustainability expert, my aim is to plant the seeds of environmental stewardship in young hearts, nurturing a generation empowered to protect our planet with the profound understanding that every story shapes the world they inherit,” she says.

The Dreamers: Where Land Meets Sea book includes an activity page for children to imagine their future in protecting the environment. Photo: Rouya Press

Mission Zero is not the only children's book hoping to inspire the next generation at Cop28.

Earlier this year, the UAE pavilion released Dreamers: Where Land Meets Sea, aimed at young readers.

With a focus on sustainability and environment preservation, the book's mission is to inspire children to imagine new ways to care for the land and marine ecosystem.

Mission Zero will be launched at the UAE House of Sustainability at Expo City Dubai at 12pm on Monday. Both authors will be present at the launch.