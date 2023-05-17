Bryan Adams to return to Dubai in November

Bryan Adams is returning to Dubai.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 4 as part of his So Happy It Hurts world tour. The tour is to promote Adams’ 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, which was released on March 11 last year on BMG. The album was nominated for Best Rock Performance at the 2023 Grammy awards.

Adams is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold up to 100 million records. His most successful album, Reckless, was released in 1984 and is certified diamond in Canada and 6x platinum in the US, selling over 12 million copies worldwide.

He has won numerous accolades, including 20 Juno Awards, 15 Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination and an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

Adams is no stranger to the city, having performed here several times, including at the World Trade Centre in 2010 and the Arena at Dubai Outlet Mall in 2017.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Bryan back to Dubai,” said Thomas Ovesen, chief executive of All Things Live Middle East, the organisers of the concert.

“His last show was a complete triumph and this time around we’ve raised the bar even higher by hosting it at the best indoor music venue in the region — the Coca-Cola Arena. Fans are in for an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale from 10am on Thursday and can be purchased from the Coca-Cola Arena website.