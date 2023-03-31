Children's publisher and Private Eye co-founder Peter Usborne dies at 85

Children's publisher Peter Usborne, who founded Usborne Publishing, has died at the age of 85.

Usborne was a former managing director of the satirical magazine Private Eye and was made a CBE for his services to literature this year.

His publishing company described him as a "genius" who had a "determination to make books accessible to all children."

Usborne's Billy And The Mini Monsters, Puzzle Adventure, and Farmyard Tales Poppy And Sam book series were among his most popular titles.

He celebrated the 50th anniversary of Usborne Publishing this year. His daughter, Nicola Usborne, described him as a "brilliant, ever curious, ever enthusiastic man" who was also very kind and generous.

She added that he had a "whole day meeting" with HarperCollins US during his very last day. Usborne leaves a wife, Wendy, children Nicola and Martin, and five grandchildren.

Private Eye, which Usborne helped to found, paid tribute to him on Twitter, calling him the driving force and a proud shareholder.

Usborne wasn’t just about business: it was also he who, while putting together a student mag at the end of the 1950s, introduced John Wells to Richard Ingrams and cartoonist Willie Rushton. “I had, by default really, assembled a seriously incredible collection of talent." 3/4 — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) March 31, 2023

Usborne's dedication to making books accessible to all children has left a lasting impact on the industry.

Usborne will be remembered as an inspirational leader and a kind and generous man who made a significant contribution to the world of literature.