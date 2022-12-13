Second chance at Taylor Swift tickets after Ticketmaster snafu

Some fans of pop star Taylor Swift will have another opportunity to purchase tickets for the US leg of her 2023 tour after many were left disappointed by online vendors.

On Monday, Ticketmaster, which has faced a backlash for how it handled the massive demand for Swift tickets, emailed "Swifties" and others who had signed up to the “verified fan” presale but had been unsuccessful the first time around.

Recipients were told they had been selected to participate in a “limited-time opportunity” to request to purchase two tickets to the tour.

“You were identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets,” the email said.

“We apologise for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor's team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

Ticketmaster says on its website that fans will have until December 23 to submit their purchase request for a particular show and after the window closes, they will learn if their request has been accepted.

Last month, fans trying to secure tickets in the presale were met by huge delays and error messages that Ticketmaster blamed on bots and historically unprecedented demand.

Swift broke the record for most tickets ever sold for an artist — more than two million — in one day on Ticketmaster.

A general public sale scheduled for after the presale was cancelled, with Ticketmaster citing “insufficient ticket inventory” to meet “extraordinarily high demands”.

Taylor Swift performs at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following the disruption, Swift said that it was “excruciating” to watch fans deal with the presale issue.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved going forward,” she said in an Instagram post.

“I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

The singer also said she has trust issues when it comes to her fans' experience, trying to keep many elements of her career in-house.

“To those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” she wrote. “Thank you for wanting to be there.”

The Ticketmaster chaos led to the announcement that a US Senate special committee would hold a hearing to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.

