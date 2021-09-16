Stop the War displays 20 years of artist collaborations to bridge activism with art

As part of a co-ordinated day of protests, on February 15, 2003, millions of people worldwide took to the streets to demonstrate against the US coalition’s bombing campaign of Iraq. Among the record one million protesters in London was a little-known street artist.

Using stencils and cut-up pieces of brown cardboard, he created placards for the event: a little girl hugging a gravity bomb as if it were her doll, the word "No" emblazoned across her forehead; a bright yellow bow upon a military helicopter, with the tagline "Wrong War" underneath; a yellow smiley face hidden under the Grim Reaper's hood as he holds out his bony fingers.

The artist gave the placards to his friends and asked them to distribute them in the march. Afterwards, many were confiscated by the Metropolitan Police. Others wound up on the street, crumpled and stepped on. A few made it back to his studio. But since then, they have become sought after and now command many thousands of pounds because their maker has become the famous Banksy.

A full set of the three original placards are now on show, alongside some 90 other works, in No – 20 Years of Stop the War: A Visual Retrospective, at the Nunnery Gallery in London. The exhibition brings together art made for the Stop the War Coalition, which was launched after the 9/11 attacks and is the main organiser of anti-war demonstrations in the UK.

A detail of Peter Kennard's iconic Cold War poster which he adapted to protest the US and UK bombing of Iraq. It appeared at Stop the War’s 2003 protest against the Iraq War. Photo: Peter Kennard

“Street art and political protests are very much intertwined,” says Zayna Al-Saleh, who curated the London exhibition with Chris Nineham, Mayer Wakefield and Terina Hine of Stop the War Coalition. “This is a moment to bridge activism with art in a direct and explicit way. I don't think that happens enough in the art world. We tiptoe around the two things, but with this exhibition art and activism are constantly in dialogue.”

The works are varied, from the documentation of the protests by photographers such as Jess Hurd, Guy Smallman and Steve Eason to works that use the marches as a staging ground. Other pieces reveal a lineage of political art in the UK, such as the work of Peter Kennard, who adapted a photomontage criticising the arms race of the Cold War – a gas mask with US and Soviet flags – to protest against the US-UK coalition in Iraq.

The high-profile names involved with Stop the War Coalition, which organised the 2003 march, shows its cultural reach. Musician Brian Eno has been the group's president since 2007. He contributes a previously unpublished sound piece to the exhibition, while fashion designer Katharine Hamnett shows her text-based protest T-shirts. Dame Vivienne Westwood has donated a limited-edition print, based on a satirical cartoon that evokes a flatulent Donald Trump-Boris Johnson hybrid, which she created to oppose the former president’s 2019 visit to the UK.

Stop the War exhibition co-curator Zayna Al-Saleh with Dame Vivienne Westwood and her son, Ben. Photo: Zayna Al-Saleh

The Stop the War Coalition has a long-standing relationship with Middle Eastern countries, organising numerous protests in responses to conflicts in Palestine, Syria, Iraq and elsewhere.

At the exhibition’s opening, a surprise addition of a work was unveiled: a video commemorating the late Tony Benn, a labour leader and supporter of the coalition. It shows Palestinian artist Taqi Spateen spray-painting a quote by Benn on to the wall separating Israel and Palestine, near Bethlehem. Spateen made the work as a gift from the people of Palestine to the Stop the War Coalition, in recognition of the organisation's support for their cause.

“It’s interesting to have a role reversal,” says Al-Saleh, who is Palestinian and grew up in the UK. “You have the country that is usually seen as oppressed, and they're actually showing solidarity with the movement that has shown them solidarity in the past.”

Last summer Spateen also painted a mural of George Floyd, whose murder in Minnesota launched racial injustice protests across the US, on the separation wall, near Banksy’s graffiti.

Al-Saleh participated in the famous 2003 London protest, aged 12, brought by her mother. She became more actively involved with the movement in 2008, when Stop the War was organising protests against the conflict in Gaza. In her day-job, however, she works as a curator and private dealer..

Stop the War has sustained criticism. The organisation is also aligned with the left wing of the Labour Party, which is often at odds with the party's mainstream. However, this history is mostly absent from the exhibition, which documents the wide range of support that the protest movement has enjoyed among prominent cultural figures.

“People say, ‘protest doesn't solve anything’,” says Al-Saleh. “But I feel that the message does come across. The younger generation are more inclined to be anti-war than the older generation, and we’re starting to reap the results of the hard work of the movement. We had the biggest Palestine protests ever recorded in British history only a few months ago, with some 200,000 people attending.”

“With this exhibition, we're honouring the millions of people that attended the protests. But it's also a thank you to the artists.”

No – 20 Years of Stop the War: A Visual Retrospective is at the Nunnery Gallery, London, until Sunday, September 19

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.