New Nintendo Switch OLED is coming in October

Rumours have been circulating for some time now about the release of a new Nintendo Switch, and now it has officially been announced.

The upgraded Switch with an OLED display will launch on October 8 for $350 and pre-orders for the new gaming console will open soon.

This is the fourth major iteration of the gaming console. The original Nintendo Switch came out in 2017, followed by the Switch Lite and the refreshed model with improved battery life and new central processing unit (CPU) in 2019.

While there's no upgrade to its CPU, graphic card or battery, there are still enough changes to excite Nintendo fans. For those who are looking to buy their first Switch or are interested in learning more about what comes with the new console, here’s what you need to know.

New display

As the name suggests, the biggest change is that the Nintendo Switch OLED will come with a larger and more advanced seven-inch display screen, as opposed to the 6.2-inch and 5.5-inch LCD screens on the Switch and Switch Lite. Although the newer version will still have the same 720 pixel resolution, OLED displays are designed to showcase more vibrant colours and crisp contrast than standard LCD ones.

More storage

Gamers will be pleased to hear that Nintendo has doubled the internal storage of the Switch OLED, from 32GB to 64GB. This is a helpful upgrade for those who download their games or download in-game add-ons. As with the previous consoles, there will still be an option of adding a microSD card if more room is needed.

Other changes

The Nintendo OLED also comes with some cosmetic changes, such as a new black and white colour scheme, differing from the neon red and blue and gray offered with the 2019 Nintendo Switch.

It has also reworked its kickstand to make it more sturdy, meaning it’ll stay upright more securely. The stand is also more adjustable, allowing for different display angles.

Another change made is that the new dock has a wired ethernet port built in and improved audio for handheld or tabletop play. While audio is still located at the bottom of the console, Nintendo has promised they’ve enhanced it from the previous iteration.

Things to keep in mind

When the Nintendo Switch OLED launches, it will come in two colour options: a white set featuring white Joy-Con controllers and a black main unit, as well as a neon red and blue set that was offered with the older console.

Despite the slightly larger screen, original Joy-Cons will still be compatible with the new model. Gamers will also be able to transfer their digital games and data from one Switch to another.

“The new Nintendo Switch [OLED model] is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.

“With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

