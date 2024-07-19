Alibaba Cloud’s Energy Expert enables Paris 2024 to measure power usage

As the world turns its eyes to Paris for the Olympic Games, a transformative shift is under way that will see sustainability take centre stage alongside athletic prowess.

The International Olympic Committee has committed to an ambitious sustainability strategy to reduce its direct and indirect emissions. This paves the way for Paris 2024 to be the first climate-positive Olympics, setting a new standard with 100 per cent renewable energy usage and the “reduce, repurpose and re-use” approach that will shape all future Games.

At the core of these sustainability efforts, and for the first time, cloud technology will play a pivotal role in measuring and analysing the electricity consumption across all 35 competition venues.

Leading this is Alibaba Cloud's Energy Expert platform, an AI-driven sustainability solution that aims to enable more accurate analysis of power consumption at competition venues and enable better-informed power consumption planning for future Olympic Games.

Energy Expert: a game-changer for sustainability

Energy Expert is not just another energy management tool; it's a comprehensive platform that brings together diverse datasets to provide actionable insights. By consolidating information on electricity consumption, power demand, venue capacity, competition schedules, and local weather conditions, the IOC can create a holistic view of energy usage. This data is then visualised on an integrated dashboard, offering organisers unprecedented clarity on their energy footprint.

The use of Energy Expert at Paris 2024 marks a significant shift in handling Games-related intelligence. Real-time electricity consumption will be gathered from a few chosen competition venues with 100 smart electric meters installed to collect comprehensive datasets. Moreover, electricity data from previous Games, including London 2012, PyeongChang 2018, and Tokyo 2020, will be analysed by Energy Expert. This move towards cloud-based intelligence centralisation and analysis allows for continuous improvement and benchmarking across different editions of the Olympics.

Energy Expert's AI-driven capabilities will also extend to temporary exhibition venues during the Games, offering tailored recommendations to optimise energy usage and reduce environmental impact. For example, the main structure from Alibaba Wonder Avenue in the Avenue des Champs-Elysees is constructed from sustainable wooden materials and recyclable steel to cut the carbon footprint. This approach ensures the temporary venues align with Paris 2024's commitment to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainable event management.

Real-world impact beyond Paris

The potential impact of Energy Expert extends far beyond a single event. Given the massive scale of sports events and the gathering of athletes, officials, and fans from around the world, energy management is imperative for the Olympics and the broader sports industry.

At Alibaba Cloud, we've already seen the transformative power of this technology across various sporting events and industries.

At the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore, Energy Expert provided critical insights into carbon emissions from temporary construction, helping reduce the carbon footprint through digital alternatives and material reuse.

During the Hangzhou Asian Games, an interactive sustainability web application introduced by Alibaba Cloud shows how technology can encourage environmentally responsible behaviour. By rewarding eco-friendly choices with tangible benefits, such as carbon points, the sports industry can foster a culture of sustainability among participants and spectators alike.

Energy Expert is even being implemented at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou, the Xixi campus. The AI-driven system optimised temperature control and energy usage, cutting off-peak consumption by 30 per cent and reducing annual air-conditioning energy use by 17 per cent. These improvements reduced carbon emissions by 488 tonnes annually and saved 600,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.

Globally, the technology is helping more than 3,000 customers measure, analyse, and manage the carbon emissions of their business activities and products. This wide-ranging application demonstrates the versatility and scalability of cloud-based sustainability solutions.

A new era of sustainable sports

Looking to the future, it's clear that the intersection of technology and sustainability will redefine the sporting world. The deployment of Energy Expert at Paris 2024 is just the beginning. We envision a future where AI-driven analytics, cloud-based operations, and green incentives become standard in event management.

Imagine a world where organisers have real-time data to optimise energy use, can predict and adjust power consumption based on event schedules, and where the efficiency of every kilowatt is meticulously maximised. This is the future Alibaba Cloud is working towards and we believe Paris 2024 can serve as the catalyst for a new era in sustainable sports management.

