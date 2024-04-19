Countdown to Olympic Games 2024 begins: secure your spot at the greatest show

There are now less than 100 days to go until the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and for those sports fans in the Mena region looking to purchase tickets to the world’s biggest sporting spectacle, On Location, the official hospitality provider, has limited package availability among its unprecedented hospitality and travel offerings.

Due to the high demand for Paris 2024 tickets, and with many sports and sessions sold out, On Location is now the only official and secure way to secure your place at many of the highly anticipated events, including the opening ceremony on July 26, which will make history by being hosted away from a stadium along the Seine River for the first time.

Fans must act fast to secure tickets for the variety of unrivalled hospitality in-venue and in-the-city offerings, as well as travel experiences that are still available. Among these offerings, On Location’s most sought-after packages include:

Opening ceremony : For those looking to enjoy the historic Opening Ceremony along the Seine River, On Location's packages provide the perfect vantage point for the celebration and offer spectators unique, unmatched seating options never before available to guests.

On the Finish Line packages for track and field/athletic events: With these packages, sports fans can experience premium finish-line seats at track and field/athletic events allowing them to witness athletes' last critical, heart-pounding steps across the finish line.

Gustave 24 : On Location’s rare dining package in the Gustave Eiffel Lounge allows people to enjoy a romantic dining experience inside Paris' most celebrated monument. Additional unique hospitality experiences to choose from include French musicians, athletes or celebrity appearances, and more.

Gold sailing : Sailing packages include tickets for two sailing events making their Olympic Games debut, windsurfing iQFoil and kiteboarding, as well as other events including skiff, dinghy, kite and multihull. This limited gold-level rooftop package puts guests directly on the water in a fleet of private boats, operated by On Location including a professional skipper and a sporting expert to provide commentary.

The Clubhouse 24 hospitality offering in Paris

Paul Caine, president of On Location and IMG Events, said: “We have seen unprecedented demand as we gear up for Olympic Games Paris 2024.

"From the first time in more than 100 years the Games have been in Paris - one of the most celebrated and historic cities in the world - to the first time an Opening Ceremony will be held outside rather than in a stadium, fans are excited to be a part of this truly historic Games.

"We have carefully curated our offerings, many of which are the first of their kind, to ensure guests can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime Games and experience everything Paris has to offer.”

On Location’s hospitality and travel packages cover a large range of budgets, with event ticket-inclusive packages from under 100 euros, and hospitality packages available for 95 per cent of Olympic sports. Packages do not stop at sports, with many offerings including the chance to celebrate the famous culture, cuisine and sites of Paris from tailor-made tours of the city to unforgettable moments in its most famous attractions, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.