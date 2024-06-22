UAE announces two $5 million aid deals to tackle humanitarian crisis in Sudan

The UAE has signed two agreements to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The first $5 million commitment, agreed with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), is intended to avert the imminent danger of famine.

The second, agreed with the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs to support the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF), will bolster aid supplies given to families and communities caught up in the civil war.

The UAE’s long-term support to Sudan is a testament to our dedication to fostering a prosperous Sudan Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs

The contributions come as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ allocation of the $100 million commitment made by the UAE in April.

This week, Mofa announced that 70 per cent ($70 million) of the fund would be allocated to UN agencies and humanitarian organisations.

The FAO fund will be directed to a project called Mitigating Famine in Sudan – Support to Conflict-Affected Vulnerable Smallholder Farming and Pastoralist Households.

Running for one year, it will provide emergency crop, livestock and veterinary assistance to 275,000 smallholder farmer households, benefiting about 1,375,000 people.

It aims to offer 155,000 vulnerable smallholder farmer households and 775,000 individuals emergency livelihood support. The project also aims to reduce livestock losses through the vaccination of two million animals.

The SHF contribution, meanwhile, will assist with access to funds to address humanitarian needs and emergencies including aid supplies and medical equipment.

Both agreements were signed by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for International Development Affairs, at the UAE Mission to the UN in New York on Friday.

“We are grateful for the generous contribution from the UAE, which will significantly enhance our efforts to improve food and nutrition security in Sudan,” said Abdul Hakim Elwaer, FAO assistant director-general and regional representative for the Near East and North Africa.

“We are committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of the people we serve, and this contribution brings us one step closer to our goal in Sudan.”

“The UAE’s long-term support to Sudan is a testament to our dedication to fostering a prosperous Sudan and promoting stability in the region,” Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, added.

Read More No military solution to Sudan conflict, says US

The total amount of relief aid provided by the UAE, for those affected by the conflict has reached $150 million, which includes medical, food and relief supplies, Wam reported.

The UAE has also established a field hospital in Abéché city, in the Republic of Chad, with a cost of $20 million, the second hospital opened by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees.

The Sudanese civil war has led to the largest displacement crisis in the world, with more than nine million people forced to flee.

About 18 million people are also at risk of starvation.

The war in Sudan – in pictures