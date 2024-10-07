Tunisia’s Kais Saied re-elected as President in landslide win

Tunisian President Kais Saied has been elected for a second five-year term after receiving more than 90 per cent of the October 6 votes, the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) announced on Monday.

Mr Saied won 90.69 per cent of the votes, while Zouheir Maghzaoui of the pan-Arab nationalist People’s Movement party received 1.97 per cent and imprisoned politician Ayachi Zammel 7.35 per cent, ISIE president Farouk Bouasker said.

Only 28.8 per cent of more than nine million of Tunisia’s eligible registered voters cast their ballots in Sunday’s vote. Of those, only 6 per cent were aged between 18 and 35.

Mr Saied, a constitutional law professor who has been considered a political outsider, was initially elected President in a surprise win in 2019.

Since July 2021, he has been single-handedly ruling the country by presidential decrees after dissolving the parliament and the High Judicial Council, and firing the government.

