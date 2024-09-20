Extensive overnight strikes on south Lebanon stoke fears of Israeli invasion

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Friday, only hours after a speech by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in which he dared Israel's military to set foot on Lebanese soil.

The strikes ignited fires in several areas of south Lebanon, including in Jezzine and Hasbaya. The bombardment occurred shortly after Hezbollah launched a barrage of Falaq missiles into Metulla, northern Israel, destroying about half of the houses in the town, according to media reports.

As a precaution the Israeli army placed restrictions on border towns in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, instructing residents to remain near bomb shelters overnight and limit their movements. By Friday morning the army had lifted those restrictions and the cross-border strikes along the Lebanon-Israel frontier had returned to routine tit-for-tat.

Israel's escalation in air strikes and espionage operations have stoked international fears they could be a prelude to a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Almost a year of cross-border fighting has prevented tens of thousand of residents on both sides of the border from returning to their homes. While Hezbollah has vowed to prevent Israelis from returning to border towns if a ceasefire is not achieved in Gaza, Israeli officials have consistently threatened an invasion of Lebanon that aims to create a security buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon and allow Israeli residents to return.

Israel's air force overnight "struck hundreds of rocket launcher barrels that were ready to be used immediately to fire towards Israeli territory", an Israeli military statement acknowledging the attacks said. The Israeli army also said it struck "additional terrorist infrastructure sites" and reaffirmed its commitment to "continue demolishing Hezbollah's infrastructure and capabilities".

Fighter jets had already carried out a series of heavy strikes on south Lebanon's frontier shortly before Mr Nasrallah's speech, in which he vowed to retaliate against Israel after 37 people were killed and thousands injured in two co-ordinated operations in which about 5,000 communication devices were detonated simultaneously.

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group took credit for 17 cross-border strikes on Israel in which at least two Israeli soldiers were killed – the first in an anti-tank missile attack and the second in an attack from an explosive-laden drone. Israeli media reported at least nine soldiers had been injured.

On Thursday evening Hezbollah also launched a barrage of Falaq missiles into the northern Israeli town of Metulla. The salvo caused fires and heavy damage to homes, and one woman was injured, Israeli media reported.

