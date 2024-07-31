Fate of senior Hezbollah commander unknown as rescue operations continue in Beirut

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
Senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr was in the residential building hit in an Israeli strike on the Beirut suburb of Dahieh, the Lebanese group said in a statement Wednesday morning.
Mr Shukr’s fate remains unknown, Hezbollah said, contradicting a statement from the Israeli army that announced his “elimination” on Tuesday night.
The Iran-backed group said rescue operations were taking place to find Mr Shukr, who oversaw Hezbollah's military operations.
The group said it was waiting for the rescue efforts to conclude to determine Mr Shukr's fate, as well as residents of the building destroyed in the strike.
Israel has described him as Hezbollah's most senior military commander and the right-hand man of the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The US has said Mr Shukr played a central role in the October 1983 bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut that killed 241 American personnel and wounded 128.
Israel said Mr Shukr ordered the strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children at the weekend. Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the attack.
The Lebanese group has launched attacks on sites in northern Israel and the Golan Heights as part of a wider, Iran-led retaliation against Israel over the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 39,400 Palestinians since October 7.
By Wednesday morning, the Israeli strike on the southern Beirut suburb was confirmed to have killed two women and two children.
At least 74 people were injured in the attack.
Hezbollah would respond to any Israeli retaliation for the Majdal Shams attack and has rejected diplomatic efforts to convince it otherwise, sources close to the group told The National on Tuesday.
Hours after the strike on Dahieh, it was reported that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh had been killed in an Israeli operation in Tehran.
Mr Haniyeh was killed in a strike on his Tehran residence, Hamas said in a statement. The Hamas leader was in Iran to attend the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also announced Mr Haniyeh’s death.
“Early this morning, the residence of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was struck, resulting in his and one of his bodyguards’ martyrdom. The cause is under investigation and will be announced soon,” the IRGC said in a statement.
Israel has not yet commented on Mr Haniyeh’s assassination.
