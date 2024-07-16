Four killed and several wounded in Oman mosque shooting, police say

Four people were killed and several wounded in a shooting near a mosque in Oman's capital Muscat, police said on Tuesday.

“The Royal Oman Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in Al Wadi Al Kabir area,” police said in a statement.

The force gave an initial toll of four killed and “several others” wounded at the mosque in eastern part of the capital.

“All necessary security measures and procedures have been taken to handle the situation, and the authorities are continuing to gather evidence and conduct investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said a police statement on social media platform X.

