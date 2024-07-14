  • West Bank arrests climb to 9,655 since October
  • Two Israelis wounded in car ramming attack
  • Hamas hints deputy leader Deif is alive and 'mocking' Netanyahu
  • Emirati female pilot 'honoured to offer lifeline to Palestinians'
  • Israel says Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was target of Gaza camp strike
  • At least 17 killed in Israeli air strike on Al Shati camp in Gaza city
  • Gaza civil defence says scores of people still trapped under rubble in Shujaiya
  • Gaza death toll climbs to 38,443 with 88,481 injured