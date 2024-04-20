Live Blog
A bomb hit a base used by Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces.

Israel-Gaza war live: Iraq investigates bombing at military base

US says its forces were not behind reported strike at site housing pro-Iranian armed groups

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • One killed and eight wounded in bombing at Iraqi military base
  • At least seven Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike in Rafah
  • Iran likely to tolerate Israel's air strike on Isfahan, sources say
  • UAE aid reaches Khan Younis as businesses reopen in parts of Gaza
  • Hamas chief Haniyeh arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,049, with 76,901 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: April 20, 2024, 8:16 AM