Israel-Gaza war live: Iraq investigates bombing at military base

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/IFNJJB5NMY4NHQYB2MO7D6B3AU.jpg"><figcaption>Iraqi military personnel receive treatment at a hospital in Hilla in the central province of Babil. AFP</figcaption></figure></p><p>Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) said that an investigation was under way after a bombing overnight on Friday at an&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Iraqi</a>&nbsp;military base housing pro-Iranian armed groups.</p><p>The attack killed one member of the PMF and wounded at least eight people, including an Iraqi army personnel, the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Saturday.</p><p>Iraqi security sources said it was most likely carried out by Israel, adding that fighter jets were used, and not drones, as was previously reported.</p><p>The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group of pro-Iranian armed groups claimed on Saturday morning that it had attacked Eilat in Israel, in response to the strike.</p><p>Palestinian group Hamas strongly condemned the attack, calling it a blatant breach of Iraq's sovereignty and security and a manifestation of the "Zionist barbarism that expands its aggression on the region."</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/19/explosion-at-iraqi-base-causes-large-fire/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p> <iframe width="200" height="113" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PWj94YODCzU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen title="Blast hits Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces military base"></iframe>