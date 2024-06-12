At least 35 people killed in building fire in southern Kuwait

At least 35 people have been killed and 15 admitted to hospital after a building fire in the city of Mangaf in Ahmadi governorate in southern Kuwait, an Interior Ministry official was quoted by the Kuna news agency as saying.

Firefighters rushed to the site of the fire and brought it under control, Maj Gen Eid Al Owaihan, director of the general department of criminal evidence, told state TV.

He added that an inspection of the site by the department and an investigation into the fire had begun.

READ MORE Fire breaks out at tent market in Kuwait’s Al Rai area

More to follow …