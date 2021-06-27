Iraq: King Abdullah and President El Sisi land for ‘Levant Alliance’ talks

The alliance aims to boost economic ties and counter Iran’s growing influence

Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah El Sisi landed in Iraq on Sunday for a trilateral summit aimed at forging close ties and building a geopolitical coalition in the turbulent region.

Iraq’s President Barham Salih met Mr Sisi on the tarmac and then received King Abdullah at Baghdad International Airport.

Mr El Sisi arrival is the first visit by an Egyptian president since before Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait under former dictator Saddam Hussein in 1990.

While relations between the three have not always been close, they have rebuilt ties since the US-led invasion toppled Saddam in 2003 and upended the political order in Baghdad.

Since Mr Salih took office in 2018 and then under Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Baghdad has sought to re-engage with its Sunni neighbours and senior ministers have met for several rounds to talks to boost trade, political ties and travel since 2019. They have dubbed the co-operation the New Levant, or Al Mashriq Al Jadeed, Alliance.

Sunday’s meeting was supposed to take place in March but was delayed because of a deadly train crash in Egypt that month and a sedition plot in Jordan involving a former palace advisor to the king as well as his half-brother.

The meeting aims to help foster the growing cooperation on shared security and economic interests between the three.

But, the three governments also share concerns about non-state militia groups and Iraq has struggled with the latter in the form of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces.

The US-led invasion that toppled Saddam’s regime helped Iran to increase its influence through Shiite allies who have ascended to power.

All three nations have also been the target of ISIS insurgencies and attacks and are looking to share military experience.

The three have made agreements on linking up electricity grids to allow the sale and sharing of power to help Iraq reduce its dependence on Iranian electricity and gas imports to stop massive blackouts. Baghdad must get regular sanctions waivers from the US to continue the imports without penalty.

The partners are also working out a deal to export Iraqi crude oil through Jordan to Egypt or to international markets.

Iraq also plans to build an oil pipeline with a capacity of 1 million barrels a day to export crude from Jordan’s Port of Aqaba. Of that, 150,000 barrels would be supplied to Jordan's Zarqa refinery.

Updated: June 27, 2021 05:27 PM

