Russia removed from Abu Dhabi Green List: mandatory quarantine restrictions introduced

Russia has been removed from Abu Dhabi’s Green List following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the world's largest country.

Travellers flying into Abu Dhabi from Russia now have to quarantine upon arrival, as per an update on the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi's website on Wednesday, June 16.

A press representative for DCT – Abu Dhabi confirmed to The National that the website update is correct.

In Moscow, workers were instructed to remain at home last week as Covid-19 cases surged to their highest levels so far this year. Twelve per cent of Russia’s 144 million population have had at least one vaccine shot, which is well below the European average.

This was the only update to the list on Wednesday. It follows the removal of the UK and Tajikistan from the list on June 13, with travellers from both countries now required to quarantine on arrival in the UAE capital. Both destinations had been on the Green List since April.

Malta was the only destination to be added to the list last week. The country has reopened to travellers with a traffic light system. The UAE is listed as amber by Malta, meaning travellers need to have a negative PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before landing in the country. Children under 5 are exempt.

There are currently no direct flights from the UAE to Malta, but Emirates said it would resume its flights to the country, via Larnaca, in July.

These latest updates come before new rules are set to come into force on Thursday, July 1, which will remove Covid-19 quarantine restrictions for most international travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi.

All of the destinations on the Abu Dhabi Green List:

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Kyrgyzstan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

US

Uzbekistan

The list has 27 countries and destinations from where travellers can fly to the UAE without the need to self-isolate. Passengers arriving from these destinations need only undergo PCR testing on arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Anyone visiting from a country not on the Green List or included in a vaccine corridor with the UAE must quarantine as part of Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 regulations.

Vaccinated travellers need to quarantine for five days, while other travellers must self-isolate for 10 days.

These restrictions only exist for travellers flying into and staying in Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, there are no quarantine restrictions in place.

Updated: June 21, 2021 12:43 PM

