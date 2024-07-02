Is pet insurance worth the investment in the UAE?

It was just another playful afternoon in April last year when Kate Susana started noticing something odd with Gucci, her six-year-old chihuahua. Usually all sass and spirit, the dog seemed uncharacteristically lethargic.

A trip to the veterinary surgeon confirmed Susana's suspicion that something was wrong. Gucci wasn't just slowing down with age: a cluster of illnesses had taken root.

“It all happened very quickly,” she tells The National, adding how their energetic beach walks were suddenly replaced with the sterile quiet of the veterinary clinic.

Seven months later, Susana knew it was time to say goodbye. After what felt like an infinite number of clinical tests and procedures, Gucci, who had fluid in her lungs, succumbed to her condition.

“I can still remember when she sat quietly and just slowly stopped breathing,” Susana says.

Gucci, six, did not have medical insurance before she succumbed to a number of health problems. Photo: Kate Susana

The emotional distress aside, the Dubai resident believes it would have been extremely helpful if she didn't have to think about the unexpected veterinary bills.

While health emergencies are not uncommon among pets, many owners in the UAE are wary about insuring their animal companions – and it's partly because of the lack of awareness about insurance options. With limited access to clear and concise information, many are unsure if this safety net is the right choice.

Dubai resident Rebecca Rees, who lives with two Saluki mixed breeds, says pet insurance is something she's thought about half-heartedly but never actually purchased. “I don’t know any other pet owners who have it, either,” she says.

But recent medical issues with her beloved pets have encouraged her to think again.

Rebecca Rees with her two Saluki mix dogs. Photo: Rebecca Rees

Just two months ago, Ella, her 13-year-old Saluki-Dalmatian crossbreed, had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a tumour on her spleen. The surgery, consultation, testing, medication, ultrasound and follow-up consultations amounted to nearly Dh10,000.

Sam, her 17-year-old Saluki-German shepherd mix, suffers from joint problems associated with older dogs and is also prone to skin infections. He's also had various consultations over the past six months and is now on a regular anti-inflammatory medication and needs several rounds of antibiotics for his skin issues.

“Pet insurance wasn’t available here until relatively recently. And when policies were first available, there was a lot of talk about what was and wasn’t covered,” says Rees.

Demand for pet insurance

According to data released during the inaugural Pet World Arabia exhibition in Dubai last year, the UAE has more than 1.5 million pet owners. Adoption rates increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, when people were pushed indoors and sought furry companions to get them through social isolation.

This rise in the pet population consequently led to changes in demand for different services, from grooming to medical and insurance.

“The demand for pet insurance will continue to increase as the pet population grows,” says Jonathan Cooper, managing director of Moo Pet, which provides pet insurance in the UAE.

Cooper believes there is a lack of awareness about exactly what is covered. “It’s important for pet owners to understand that pet insurance does not cover conditions that existed before the policy was purchased,” he tells The National.

A misconception is that pet insurance is expensive. Many believe that the cost of insurance will outweigh the benefit Jonathan Cooper, managing director of Moo Pet

At Moo Pet, for example, a lifetime insurance policy for a two-year old Persian cat starts at Dh130 per month for a Dh15,000 annual coverage. This includes veterinary fees for illness or accidental injury; prescription food; procedures such as CT scans and MRIs; and even euthanasia and cremation. There's also provision for cattery fees and support in case a pet goes missing.

These inclusions are generally the same with other providers such as Salama, MetLife and Etisalat. Pet owners can explore different packages based on basic information about their pets, such as age and breed.

“Another misconception is that pet insurance is expensive,” says Cooper, who adds how veterinary bills in the UAE are increasing year-on-year. “Many pet owners believe that the cost of insurance will outweigh the benefits.

“Just this year, we had a case where a cat insured with MooPet Cover swallowed a ribbon that got caught in its intestine. Thanks to quick veterinary intervention, the cat made a speedy recovery. The vet bill came to Dh12,000, which we covered, sparing the owner any financial stress.”

A basic package at MetLife, for example, costs Dh93 per month for an annual coverage of Dh5,000. Premiums vary on a case-by-case basis, and pet owners can sometimes customise their insurance plan to fit their needs and lifestyle.

While many insurers have emerged over the last few years, packages tend to be available only for cats and dogs. Dubai resident Claire Malcolm has six adopted rabbit rescues and occasionally fosters too. She has not seen any insurance available for her choice of pet.

Pet rabbits Magda and Snipes. Photo: Claire Malcolm

“A couple of years ago I did reach out to an insurer who was planning to launch in the market, but their coverage was only for cats and dogs,” she adds. “I’d love to see insurers offer affordable packages and emergency treatment coverage for rabbits, especially given the common issues with gastrointestinal stasis and dental health concerns.”

Experts say another thing to consider when availing themselves of a policy is its coverage network, because pet insurers are usually only tied to certain clinics. The insurance packages from Salama, for example, can only be used in four different vets.

Cooper says unsure owners need to research and evaluate costs versus benefits, particularly calculating monthly premiums against potential veterinary bills. “Pet insurance can provide significant financial relief in case of major surgeries, chronic conditions, or unexpected emergencies,” he explains.

“Early enrolment in pet insurance while the pets are young and healthy will avoid issues with pre-existing conditions and can also mean lower premiums.”