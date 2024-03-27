Abu Dhabi book fair announces dates and line-up, with Egypt guest of honour

The literary career of Naguib Mahfouz will be a focal point of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

This year's event, which is set to run from April 29 to May 5, will feature Mahfouz as the “focus personality" and Egypt will be the guest of honour.

Expect daily discussions featuring authors and cultural personalities discussing Mahfouz’s influential work, which propelled him to become the first Arab author to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1988, as well as insights into Egypt’s rich literary tradition.

Another pillar of the fair, which is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, is the Books of the World programme, with sessions exploring an important work hailed for advancing understanding between different cultures.

This year’s title is Kalila and Dimna, by eighth-century Persian philosopher Abdullah Ibn Al Muqaffa. It follows the recent launch of the From Kalila wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The fair will precede the International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries at Manarat Al Saadiyat on May 28, with panel discussions exploring some of the latest trends in Arabic publishing.

“The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair continues to enrich the cultural landscape of the Arab world with its inspiring initiatives,” said Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre chairman Ali bin Tamim. "Egypt specifically has been a pioneer in creative work on various fronts including literary, artistic, intellectual and cognitive.

“Naguib Mahfouz is the dean of Arab novelists, a figure who placed Arab literature and the distinctive aspects of Egyptian local culture on a global platform. He introduced Arab culture to other people and civilizations, broadening its reach and scope, shedding light on its aesthetic quality and richness."

The book fair’s full programme of sessions and visiting authors will be announced closer to the date.

More information is available at adbookfair.com