Abu Dhabi launches first all-electric waste collection lorry

Abu Dhabi has unveiled its first all-electric waste collection lorry to help boost the UAE's drive towards a net-zero future.

Abu Dhabi Waste Management, better known as Tadweer, has teamed up with Renault Trucks Middle East and Al Masaood Group to launch the eco-friendly vehicle.

It will be operated by Tadweer to collect household waste in the emirate.

The heavy vehicle will undergo testing to gauge its performance when exposed to the UAE's searing summer heat and to ensure sufficient charging stations are available along its route.

Ali Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive of Tadweer, said the company was “excited to see what this E-Tech Waste management truck has to offer in terms of performance and efficiency”.

“Our relationship with both Al Masaood and Renault Trucks is characterised by a robust and enduring partnership, and we are confident that this innovative zero-emissions truck will be an important added value to our existing Renault fleet,” he said.

Green strategy

The Renault Trucks D-Wide E-tech lorry has already demonstrated its effectiveness and performance in Europe, with Paris and Barcelona adopting dozens of vehicles as part of their own sustainability strategies.

The two European cities hope to cut more than 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the environment each year through the use of the lorries, equivalent to removing 1,000 cars from the roads annually.

The lorries can travel for up to 200km between charges, further boosting their efficiency.

UAE's electric transport charge

Tesla field quality engineers have been in Dubai at the hottest time of the year, analysing the electric cars for their durability and performance in extreme temperatures.

The UAE is embracing electrical vehicles to support the country's wider goals to hit net-zero emissions by 2050.

In March, Abu Dhabi introduced five Tesla vehicles under a partnership between the Integrated Transport Centre and public taxi franchisee, Arabia Taxi Transportation.

The announcement was made only days after Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority revealed it was integrating 10 Tesla Model 3 cars into its fleet.

In July, Dubai's Road and Traffic Authority said it was adding Model 3 saloons to Dubai Taxi Corporation's operations.

The move follows a trial run that began 2017, which has used 172 Model S, X and 3s in the authority's higher-end limousine service.

In 2021, Dubai's transport authority operated two Volvo V900 electric vehicles to support the UAE's sustainability drive.

The gradual shift away from petrol vehicles is crucial to the country's efforts to hit net-zero emissions.

Dubai launched its first emissions-free autonomous electric wooden abra, or water taxi, to support efforts to cut carbon emissions and boost the emirate's self-driving transport goals.

The revamped vessel embarked on its first journey from Al Jadaf Station to the Festival City Station on Dubai Creek as part of a trial run.

The abra, which can carry eight passengers, was manufactured at the Roads and Transport Authority's Al Garhoud Marine Maintenance Centre.

The design aims to preserve the traditional look of the popular boats – which remain a familiar sight cruising along the Dubai Creek – while embracing a transport vision of the future.