At least 12 die and five missing after Oman flash floods

At least 12 people have died and five others remain missing after flash floods hit large parts of Oman on Sunday.

Nine of the deceased were students, two were citizens and one was an expatriate resident, Oman's National Committee for Emergency Management confirmed.

The authority said on social media that at least nine of the deaths were as a result of vehicles being swept away by floodwaters following torrential rain.

Omani Police are conducting land and air operations to rescue people trapped in flooded areas, including valleys.

The force said it had conducted a series of helicopter rescues on Sunday to come to the aid of people trapped during the hazardous weather, transport the injured to hospital and carry out searches for those reported missing.

طيران الشرطة يُنفذ ٨ طلعات خلال الساعات الماضية لأكثر من ٣٥ شخصًا تمثلت في إنقاذ أشخاص ونقل مصابين وإسعاف مرضى وبحث عن مفقودين .#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/orc9CFb4CH — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) April 14, 2024

Oman's National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre had earlier stated it had received dozens of reports of people being stranded in cars and of homes and shops being flooded.

It said field teams, including police and Ministry of Defence personnel, had been deployed to deliver crucial assistance.

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority warned severe thunderstorms and high winds and hail would persist until Monday evening in a number of regions of the country.

People were urged to exercise caution during the unstable weather.

In August, three members of an Emirati family died when they tried to cross a flooded wadi in Al Buraimi.

In July 2022, 19 people died during severe flooding as Oman marked the Eid Al Adha holidays, leaving the nation in mourning.