Spinneys plans to list 25% of shares in Dubai IPO

Spinneys, the operator of premium supermarkets in the UAE and Oman, plans to list its shares through an initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market, as regional bourses continue to record an IPO boom.

Spinneys will sell 900 million shares, or 25 per cent of the company's issued share capital, through the IPO, it said on Tuesday.

All shares being offered in the public float are held by Al Seer Group as the selling shareholder. It reserves the right to amend the size of the offering.

The IPO will be open for subscription for UAE investors as part of the retail tranche of the deal. Institutional investors will also be able to subscribe as part of the qualified investors’ offering.

The subscription period for retail investors will commence on April 23 through to the end of April 29. For professional investors, it will conclude on April 30.

The final offer price will be determined through a book-building process and Spinneys shares are expected to begin trading on the DFM in May.

The company is taking “another significant step in our journey”, Ali Albwardy, founder and chairman of Spinneys, said.

“Our IPO represents an opportunity for investors to be part of our next stage of growth and we are excited to embark on a new chapter, bringing our fresh opportunity to a wider shareholder base.”

