UAE unveils new programme to fund renewable energy projects in Africa

The UAE is leading a programme to finance renewable energy projects in Africa to help countries on the continent meet their green energy needs and accelerate their economic development.

The "Etihad 7" programme will secure funding for renewable energy schemes in Africa and aims to provide clean electricity to 100 million people on the continent by 2035, the UAE Media Office said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Our two regions are inextricably linked, with enormous potential for further co-operation in the years to come," Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said in a statement on the ministry's website.

الإمارات تطلق برنامج اتحاد 7 لتمويل مشاريع الطاقة المتجددة في أفريقيا ضمن #أسبوع_أبوظبي_للاستدامة 2022، وهو برنامج مبتكر تقوده دولة الإمارات، لتأمين التمويل لمشاريع الطاقة المتجددة في أفريقيا، ويهدف إلى توفير الكهرباء النظيفة لـ 100 مليون شخص بحلول عام 2035 pic.twitter.com/iAqX6nB41Z — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) January 18, 2022

"One of the keys to unlocking that potential, supercharging Africa’s economies, and allowing millions of people to contribute to building a prosperous continent is electricity–specifically, renewable energy."

The UAE's announcement for net-zero emissions by 2050 made it the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to launch a concrete climate commitment plan.

The Gulf country hosts a large African diaspora and is keen on building new partnerships based on historical ties with African nations. A major area of interest is sustainability with a focus on renewable energy, Sheikh Shakhboot told The National last October before a five-day visit to Africa.

"The UAE is committed to partnering with Sub-Saharan African nations to achieve sustainable development and promote the welfare of the larger region by advancing together in the field of renewable energy," Sheikh Shakhboot said in the ministry statement.

The Etihad 7 initiative aims to help African countries meet fast-growing energy needs without the corresponding surge in greenhouse gas emissions.

"The programme facilitates sustainable development by solving key challenges that hinder clean and affordable energy in emerging markets,” Sheikh Shakhboot said.

The UAE already has several agreements in place with Sub-Saharan African partners under Etihad 7 to help them in pursuing their clean energy and economic aims.

“Etihad 7 is a truly collaborative programme, one that acknowledges and adapts to the needs and requirements of our partner nations," Sheikh Shakhboot said.

Large swathes of Africa have been left out of the energy transition, according to the Abu Dhabi-based the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena).

Only two per cent of global investments in renewable energy in the last two decades were made in Africa, with significant regional disparities, Irena said in a January 2022 report titled Renewable Energy Market Analysis: Africa and its regions. Less than three per cent of global renewables jobs are in Africa. In Sub-Saharan Africa, electrification rate was static at 46 per cent in 2019 with 906 million people lacking access to clean cooking fuels and technologies.

However, the continent has "enormous potential" with vast resource potential in wind, solar, hydro and geothermal energy, while falling costs are increasingly bringing renewables within reach, the report said. Central and Southern Africa have abundant mineral resources essential to the production of electric batteries, wind turbines, and other low-carbon technologies.

"Despite the difficult shift away from carbon-intensive energy sources, the energy transition – when accompanied by an appropriate policy basket – holds huge promise for Africa," Irena said.

The energy transition under Irena's scenario to cap the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C predicts 6.4 per cent higher gross domestic product by 2050 than that realised under current plans, it said.

Quote The programme facilitates sustainable development by solving key challenges that hinder clean and affordable energy in emerging markets. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation

Jobs created in the renewable energy transition will outweigh those lost by moving away from traditional energy, it said.

Every million US dollars invested in renewables between 2020 to 2050 would create at least 26 job-years; for every million invested in energy efficiency at least 22 job-years would be created annually, it said.

For these benefits to unfold, African countries need a comprehensive policy package that combines the pursuit of climate and environmental goals, economic development and jobs creation, social equity and social welfare, Irena said.

"Strong institutions, international co-operation (including South- South co-operation), and considerable co-ordination at the regional level" are also required, it said.