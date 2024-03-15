The 'Armageddon base' where America's nuclear capability is ready for the unthinkable

Beneath the ocean's tranquil surface lurk the silent titans of our age: nuclear submarines.

These leviathans have the power to transform bustling metropolises into irradiated wastelands in the blink of an eye.

Their most chilling aspect, however, lies not in their devastating might but in their ghost-like ability to glide unseen and undetected through the world's oceans.

As tension between the US and Russia continues to rise amid the war in Ukraine, Washington and Nato have voiced concern over increasing submarine activity in the Atlantic.

Deterring Moscow

"Russian submarines are the only existential threat to the United States, especially with their capabilities to remain undetected in the oceans," says Admiral Daryl Caudle, head of US Fleet Forces Command.

The National spoke to the admiral and other naval officers during a tour of US Fleet Forces Command headquarters at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, the largest naval base in the world.

It is also known as the "Armageddon" or "Doomsday" base because it houses an unparalleled number of nuclear missile platforms.

The base is a port for 18 American submarines, most of which are equipped to carry nuclear warheads.

Admiral Caudle told journalists that Moscow, despite its "significant economic problems", has concentrated on building "strategic capabilities for its nuclear submarines and developing space programme capabilities".

According to Global Firepower, Russia has 65 submarines, making it the world's largest submarine-operating country.

It is believed that the Russian Navy has about 21 nuclear-powered submarines, including eight strategic and 13 nuclear-powered attack vessels, along with some diesel-powered models.

The US, meanwhile, has 64 nuclear-powered submarines.

"We know their [Russian] submarines can operate under the ice in their patrol areas, and their missiles can reach almost anywhere in the world, which is naturally a source of concern as well," Admiral Caudle says.

Deterrence, he emphasises, is the only way to counter this threat.

US Strategic Command plays a role in this through "deploying our own set of ballistic missile submarines through an extended deterrence model, and we can extend deterrence to include additional threats as well".

"This is the naval component of the nuclear triad," Admiral Caudle says.

The nuclear triad, known as the Tripartite Nuclear Deterrence Strategy, refers to the US strategy that relies on three types of nuclear weapon launch systems: intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), strategic bombers and nuclear submarines.

The US has three types of attack submarines: the Los Angeles class SSN 688, the Seawolf-class and the Virginia-class SSN 774.

The Virginia is expected to be the backbone of the US submarine fleet until about 2070.

The purpose of the triad is to ensure the US has several independent means of launching a nuclear attack, thus increasing the difficulty of completely disabling the state's nuclear capability.

Threats abroad

"Maritime security requires a continuous presence in the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, the High North and the Atlantic Ocean, around Africa and of course in the Arabian Gulf," Admiral Caudle says.

"This is our mission in Nato."

The Gulf has become an increasing area of concern for the US, as Yemen's Houthi rebels continue to launch attacks on commercial shipping lane in the Red Sea.

While the Houthis are far from possessing nuclear capabilities, their close alliance with Iran, which is widely believed to have the ultimate goal of building a nuclear weapon, has many countries on high alert.

As to tension with Russia, which has also become more aligned with Iran militarily, Admiral Caudle says that US naval patrols are conducted in the Baltic Sea to ensure security in the vital area.

This encourages co-operation with new partner states Sweden and Finland, as well as Germany and the Baltic states.

Training and technology

The US submarine fleet comprises about 54 per cent of the country's nuclear deterrence arsenal.

Submariners undergo rigorous training and must meet high standards to qualify for service.

The intense training is needed for using advanced technology in the latest submarines, such as the Virginia-class vessels.

Commander Brian Rhoades, commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Facility Norfolk, told journalists that training helps submariners learn to work in harsh conditions and simulates real combat situations.

Training at the centre is mainly conducted on Virginia-class models.

The new generation is equipped with advanced cameras, remote sensing and eavesdropping devices, in addition to traditional sonar.

But the periscope, one of the distinctive features of traditional submarines, will remain, as significant improvements provide a panoramic view of the surface when the vessel is under water.

Deterrence in the Pacific

US, UK and Australia announce joint security initiative

In September 2021, the US, the UK and Australia signed a security agreement, Aukus, under which Canberra will acquire nuclear submarines for the first time, despite it being a non-nuclear state.

The agreement was aimed at countering China's rising military influence in the Pacific Ocean, with tension increasing with neighbours Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, in addition to Taiwan.

“One of the reasons we agreed to proceed with Aukus ... is that we see it as a means through which we can help ensure safety and security in the region, and also for peace in the Indian and Pacific oceans," Bonnie Jenkins, US undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, told The National.

After the signing of the agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the three nations of engaging in “hegemonic practice” and said the deal demonstrates a “Cold War mentality” towards China.

Beijing has also accused Aukus of undermining nuclear non-proliferation agreements.

But Ms Jenkins emphasised that the agreement did not breach the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty "in any way".

"Australia will not develop any nuclear weapons. It will not acquire nuclear weapons. It will not enrich uranium or reprocess spent fuel," she said.

"We will ensure that everything we provide to Australia cannot be used in a way that enables them to use nuclear fuel to make a nuclear weapon."