Super Tuesday 2024: Polls open for election-defining day in presidential race

Super Tuesday is the biggest day in the US primary elections, with voters in 15 states and one territory heading to the polls to help cement presidential front-runners President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump as their parties' nominees.

That's an unusual thing, says Virginia Kase Solomon, president and chief executive of Common Cause, a non-partisan voting rights organisation with more than 1.5 million members.

“Normally by Super Tuesday in a presidential election year, we don't necessarily have a presumptive presidential nominee. But we know that this is by no means an ordinary year,” Ms Kase Solomon said in a Monday press conference.

There are 865 Republican delegates up for grabs on Tuesday and the winner of the Republican presidential nomination must collect 1,215 delegates.

Mr Trump is polling leagues ahead of his last remaining rival for the nomination, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

For the Democratic primaries, 1,420 delegates will be allocated – a large portion of the 1,968 delegates needed to clinch the party's nomination.

How many delegates are up for grabs? (Republican/Democrat) Alabama: 50/52

American Samoa: 6 (Democrat)

Arkansas: 40/31

Alaska: 29 (Republican)

California: 169/424

Colorado: 37/72

Iowa: 40 (Democrat)

Maine: 20/24

Massachusetts: 40/02

Minnesota: 39/75

North Carolina: 74/116

Oklahoma: 43/36

Tennessee: 58/63

Texas: 161/244

Utah: 40/30

Vermont: 17/16

Virginia: 48/99

And though both Mr Biden and Mr Trump are expected to sweep those numbers, there are some uncertainties that could shape the direction of the wider race.

That includes states like Minnesota, which has large Arab and Muslim-American populations. The communities have expressed growing anger over Mr Biden's handling of the US response to the Israel-Gaza war.

After about 100,000 voters in Michigan issued a protest “uncommitted” vote against Mr Biden in the Democratic primary, one party strategist told The National last week that “everyone will be holding their breath for Super Tuesday” to see if the phenomenon has staying power in other key states.

I voted uncommitted early, joining Sen. Fateh, @uncommittedmn, and thousands of other Minnesotans in expressing our condemnation of the current administration’s perpetuation of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.



If Biden wants to win in November, he needs to change course. Now. https://t.co/Nf0m99HyfD pic.twitter.com/ZG3y5Wbqxb — Ben Caswell (@BenCaswellMN) March 3, 2024

Mr Trump, meanwhile, is likely to win in almost every state up for the Tuesday vote, and his Make American Great Again campaign has emphasised putting pressure on Ms Haley to drop out.

But Ms Haley appears committed to stay in the race until the Republican National Convention in July, and has received a substantial amount of donor money to prop up her campaign, despite near impossible odds of victory over the former president.

Common Cause points out that for voters this Super Tuesday, “regardless of what state you're in, there has been some change to your election law, or there's been a change to your maps”.

“When you look at the states that are voting tomorrow, some of them have passed great new laws that expand access to the ballot like Minnesota … but then you also have states that have passed laws that limit access to the ballot, like North Carolina,” said Sylvia Albert, the organisation's Democracy and Representation Policy Council lead.

Ms Kase Solomon emphasised that Super Tuesday will be “a test run for the general election” in terms of the new rules and challenges US voters face at the ballot box.

“It's an opportunity for us to kind of see where we need to triage, where we need to inoculate, and where we need to do better and supporting election officials and voters at the ballot box,” she said.