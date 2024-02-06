Tucker Carlson in Russia to interview Vladimir Putin

Former Fox News television anchor Tucker Carlson on Tuesday said he was in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The interview comes as a Ukraine-sceptic, pro-Putin narrative builds among the US far-right, who see blocking additional military funding for Ukraine as a useful political tool to undermine the Biden administration.

Fox News fired Carlson in April amid the fallout from a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems over claims it peddled lies about the validity of the election results in 2020. The case cost Fox $787.5 in damages.

“We're here in Moscow tonight. We're here to interview the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin,” Carlson said in a video.

This month will mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Washington has been the largest backer of Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russia but additional US aid has been blocked, with Republicans and some parts of the American public increasingly uninterested in sending more assistance.

President Joe Biden has requested additional aid for Kyiv as part of a national security package, stating that Ukraine's fight against Russia is a fight for democracy.

“We're in journalism. Our duty is to inform people. Two years into a war [with Ukraine] that is reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed,” Carlson said of the self-funded interview trip.

The conservative commentator criticised western journalism in his video, claiming that few reporters or news organisations are sharing the Russian view of the war.

He claimed that journalists are overwhelmingly focused on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian population, and not on Mr Putin or Russians.

Mr Putin rarely gives interviews – especially to American or western outlets - and Carlson claimed that "not a single western journalist has bothered" to interview the Russian leader, a misleading statement as Mr Putin turns down most such requests.

“Does Tucker really think we journalists haven't been trying to interview President Putin every day since his full scale invasion of Ukraine? It's absurd,” CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour said in a post on X.

“We'll continue to ask for an interview, just as we have for years now.”

Reporting from Russia is dangerous. Reporters Without Borders ranks Russia 164th out of 180 countries on its yearly press freedom index.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and editor Alsu Kurmasheva at US-funded Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty are currently detained in Russia.

“We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin … We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview, but we are urging you to watch it,” Carlson said. He added that he had also requested an interview with Mr Zelenskyy.

“You should know as much as you can.”

Carlson, after being ousted from the Fox News network last year, has been airing interviews on X.

He also did not disclose when the interview would take place or when it would air.