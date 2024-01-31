'You have blood on your hands': Social media CEOs grilled in US child exploitation hearing

The chief executives of Meta, X, TikTok, Snap and Discord appeared before Congress on Wednesday to face questions from US senators about the alleged damage their platforms are causing to children.

The hearing, titled “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis”, comes as Congress faces pressure on how to respond to the online spread of child sexual abuse.

The committee's Democratic chairman Dick Durbin said Wednesday's hearing will build on the efforts it has made in examining the “plague of online child sexual exploitation”.

Mr Durbin and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham subpoenaed X chief executive Linda Yaccarino, Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel and Discord head Jason Citron, as well as Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew.

In prepared testimony, Mr Zuckerberg pledged to work with Congress to make his company's platforms safer for teenagers. The company has faced criticism for years over its child safety practices.

“Mr Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us, I know you don't mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands,” Mr Graham said.

“You have a product that's killing people.”

Mr Chew, who faced a disastrous congressional hearing in March, is expected to defend TikTok's community guidelines during the hearing.

“We make careful product design choices to help make our app inhospitable to those seeking to harm [teenagers],” his written testimony said.

He added that more than 170 million Americans use TikTok each month, 20 million more than last year.

The Senate Judiciary Committee last month approved several bills to stop the “exploitation of kids online”, including one that removes companies' immunity from criminal and civil liability under child sexual abuse laws and another that gives federal regulators more power to address the online distribution of sexual imagery.

None of the bills have become law.