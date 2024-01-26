Alabama executes prisoner using nitrogen gas for first time amid outcry from rights groups

The US state of Alabama executed a prisoner on Thursday night by nitrogen hypoxia, the first ever use of the method, amid outcry from human rights organisations.

Kenneth Smith, convicted of a 1988 murder-for-hire, was a rare prisoner who survived a previous execution attempt.

In November 2022, Alabama officials aborted his execution by lethal injection after struggling for hours to insert an intravenous line's needle in his body.

Under the new protocol, officials restrained Smith on a gurney and strapped a commercial industrial-safety respirator mask to his face. A canister of pure nitrogen was attached to the mask in a process intended to deprive him of oxygen.

Kenneth Eugene Smith. Reuters

Alabama had called it the “the most painless and humane method of execution known to man”.

Though poisonous gases such as hydrogen cyanide have been used in executions in past decades, this was the first time a death sentence has been carried out anywhere using an inert gas to suffocate someone, capital punishment experts say.

Opponents of capital punishment, including UN human rights experts, said the method amounted to experimenting on humans.

“Nitrogen gas has never been used in the United States to execute human beings,” representative for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement earlier in January.

“The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends giving even large animals a sedative when being euthanised in this manner, while Alabama’s protocol for execution by nitrogen asphyxiation makes no provision for sedation of human beings prior to execution.”

The UN called on Alabama and the US to halt the execution, claiming it would violate Smith's human rights.

“The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment, and we urge Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to use her clemency power to stop the execution of Kenneth Smith before it’s too late,” Amnesty International researcher Justin Mazzola said before the execution.

Progressive legal organisation the American Constitution Society said the execution “not only flies in the face of the national trend away from the death penalty but reinforces that there are no 'humane' forms” of capital punishment.

US states that use capital punishment have found it increasingly difficult to get drugs for lethal injections, partly because pharmaceutical companies refuse to supply them to prisons to comply with a European trade ban on goods to be used in torture or executions.

“We have serious concerns that Smith’s execution in these circumstances could breach the prohibition on torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, as well as his right to effective remedies,” Ms Shamdasani said.

“These are rights set out in two International Human Rights treaties where the United States is bound by.”

On Thursday morning, Smith asked the US Supreme Court to halt the execution so that justices could consider an appeal, challenging a decision by the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals.

But the high court said on Thursday evening that it would not stop Alabama from proceeding with the execution.

“While Amnesty International is opposed to the death penalty in all cases, there are specifics about Kenneth Smith’s circumstances that make it even more disturbing that Alabama is willing to carry out this execution,” Mr Mazzola said.

Smith was convicted of murdering Elizabeth Sennett, a preacher's wife, after he and an accomplice each accepted a $1,000 fee from her husband to kill her, according to trial testimony.

Eleven of 12 jurors voted to sentence Smith to life in prison, but an Alabama judge overruled their recommendation under a law that has since been abolished as unconstitutional.