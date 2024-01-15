Iowa caucus: Republican voters to start 2024 US election season

The 2024 US presidential election officially began on Monday, as Republican voters in the state of Iowa brace against frigid temperatures to vote for the party's nomination.

Former president Donald Trump is the overwhelming favourite to win the Iowa caucus, giving him an early advantage to become the Republican nominee.

Iowa's record as a precursor for the eventual nominee is spotty, particularly in the Republican Party.

George W Bush won the caucus on his way to the presidency in 2000. Mr Trump also won it in 2020, when he was the incumbent.

The Iowa caucus essentially becomes, then, a battle for second place. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have battled each other to become the alternative Republican choice.

The final Des Moines Register / NBC News poll before Monday's contest shows Mr Trump with a nearly 30-point lead over his closest rival, Ms Haley, who polled at 20 per cent.

Mr DeSantis was 16 per cent of voters' first choice.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson trailed a distant fourth and fifth.

What is the Iowa caucus?

During a caucus, Iowa voters will attend events with other voters, where supporters are invited to address the crowd to convince their fellow Iowans of their choice.

The gathering makes caucuses unique to primaries, where voters can head to their local polling place or submit their ballot by mail.

The event also means a caucus can have a lower turnout. And with temperatures expected to dip as low as minus 26°C, campaigns are expecting a lower attendance this year.

“I know it's really cold but I'm asking you, go out and participate in the Iowa caucus," Mr DeSantis said in a video to his supporters.

"You're never going to have an opportunity to have your vote make more of an impact than you will tonight."

The race to the nomination

Monday's contest is the first in a months-long process to determine who will be President Joe Biden's challenger in the 2024 election.

To secure the nomination, a candidate must secure a majority of the 2,429 delegates during the primary schedule.

Delegates are people chosen to represent their state's party during the Republican National Convention in July.

Forty delegates will be available to be won in Iowa, which distributes delegates based on the percentage of the vote.

And while it does represent a minuscule amount of the total needed to win the nomination, the Iowa caucus is seen as a major driver for momentum as the process moves on to other early-voting states.

Polling compiled by FiveThirtyEight shows Mr Trump holds sizeable advantages in the early-voting states of New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and Michigan.