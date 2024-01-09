Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin recovering from prostate cancer surgery, hospital says

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin had surgery to treat and cure early-stage prostate cancer last month, then was admitted to hospital on January 1 after developing complications from the procedure, a hospital said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon provided the detailed account of Mr Austin's condition after it failed to notify President Joe Biden and the public for most of last week that the defence chief had been admitted to hospital and was in intensive care.

“On January 1, 2024, Secretary Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre with complications from the December 22 procedure, including nausea with severe abdominal, hip and leg pain,” the hospital said.

The initial procedure required general anaesthesia but Mr Austin was not anaesthetised during his stay last week, which included time in intensive care.

“He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery, although this can be a slow process,” Walter Reed said.

“His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent.”

The Pentagon has come under bipartisan criticism for not disclosing information about Mr Austin's health and the fact he was in intensive care.

His admission to hospital came during heightened tensions in the Middle East and as the US conducted a strike in Iraq.

“I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better,” Mr Austin said at the weekend.