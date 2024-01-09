Trump attends court hearing on presidential immunity claims

Former US president Donald Trump took a break from the campaign trail in Iowa on Tuesday to appear before a federal court in Washington, where he was set to argue that he is immune from prosecution on charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The appeals court's decision could have profound implications for Mr Trump, whose first criminal trial is scheduled for March. Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against the right to vote.

Mr Trump appealed his case in December after presiding judge Tanya Chutkan rejected his legal team's arguments that he had presidential immunity. The trial is on hold during the appeals process.

The criminal case is one of four that Mr Trump faces.

While also seeking to dismiss the 2020 election case in Washington altogether, Mr Trump's legal team is hoping that a prolonged appeals process could delay the start of the trial until potentially after the 2024 election.

“Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform on Monday.

In the same post, the former president reiterated his false voting fraud claims.

Meanwhile, special counsel Jack Smith is hoping to get the trial under way well before Election Day.

His legal team has argued that presidents do not possess absolute immunity, and that Mr Trump had acted well outside his presidential duties when pressuring former vice president Mike Pence to reject the 2020 electoral outcome.

Mr Trump was due to appear at the E Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington on Tuesday. EPA

Tuesday's courtroom appearance underscores the legal complexities that Mr Trump faces as he seeks a return to the White House.

The front-runner to win the Republican Party's nomination for president, he has been campaigning in Iowa ahead of the state's caucus on January 15.

There, Republican voters will have their first say on who they want as their party's candidate.

Latest polling shows Mr Trump holding a lead of more than 30 points against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, according to data compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

Mr Trump's election interference trial in Washington is scheduled for March 4.