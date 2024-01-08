Biden to denounce racism in appeal to black voters

President Joe Biden on Monday will speak at a church that was the site of a 2015 racist mass shooting to try to bolster support black voters ahead of the November election.

Mr Biden was due to speak at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where a white supremacist shot and killed the church pastor and eight others in 2015.

The visit comes as a dramatic rematch of the 2020 election between Mr Biden and Donald Trump is expected in November, when issues of race, equality and justice are expected to take centre stage.

Black Americans are a crucial voting bloc for Mr Biden, who served as vice president to Barack Obama, the first black president in US history.

If black voters are motivated to go to the polls, it bodes well for Democrats, as was the case in 2020. But if they stay home, Republicans historically have made gains.

Black Americans have historically skewed Democrat, but Mr Biden is losing support among black communities, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll found.

The stakes are high for Mr Biden, and his bid for re-election could be decided by how he performs in a handful of key battleground states, several of which have sizeable populations of black Americans. Low turnout could spell disaster for his campaign.

Monday's visit to the church in South Carolina, Mother Emanuel, is a continuation of a two-part campaign tour that began on Friday, when he spoke on the eve of the third anniversary of the Capitol riots.

Speaking from near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, he condemned Mr Trump's role in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, and blasted Mr Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.

He cast Mr Trump, who is currently leading Republican candidates as an aspiring dictator and a threat to American democracy.

At the time of the massacre on June 17, 2015, Mr Biden was vice president. He joined then-president Mr Obama at the funeral, where Mr Obama famously sang Amazing Grace.

Mr Biden, who was mourning the death of his son Beau from brain cancer, returned several days later and attended Sunday services to pray with the congregation.

Mr Biden has said he decided to run for the White House in 2020 after seeing white supremacist groups marching with flaming torches and chanting anti-Semitic slogans in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.